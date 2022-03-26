The request of one of those detained for the crime of former Puma Aramburu before going to jail

Aramburu was shot to death in the middle of a public thoroughfare on Saturday morning (AFP)

This Wednesday the French Police arrested Romain Bouvier, the third suspect in the murder of former member of the Argentine rugby team Federico Martín Aramburu. The 31-year-old man appeared before a judge this Friday and was remanded in custody for murder and possession of weapons.

Bouvier30 years old, will be investigated together with the other detainee identified as Loik Le Priolfor having been one of the alleged shooters who attacked the former Argentine rugbier in the middle of the boulevard Saint-Germain, an exclusive area of ​​Paris, during the early hours of Saturday. Bouvier and the Priolpresumably, had traveled in a jeep that was driving Lisona 24-year-old girl, who is also accused of “complicity of murder” and has already been placed in preventive detention.

Me Antoine Vey, lawyer of Bouvier, spoke to the French press and said that the only request they made was for their client to stay in an individual cell so they could “concentrate, remember the details and put the chronology in place.” In turn, when it was time to appear, the defendant chose not to answer the questions that were asked.: “On the advice of my lawyer, I wish to exercise my right to silence.”

It is not the first time that this 31-year-old subject has run afoul of the law. The French digital newspaper Mediapart detailed that he and Le Priol frequented for several years a circle that brought together activists from the National Youth Front and the GUD (Union Defense Group), a French far-right student union. In October 2015, Le Priol, Bouvier, and three other GUD members were charged with violently beat and humiliate a former leader of the union, beating him to strip naked.

The bar where the fight between Federico Martín Aramburu and his assassins began

It is worth noting that both were due to appear before the courts in June for another case in which they are being prosecuted for “aggravated violence” against a former president of the far-right group. In turn, he had also been sentenced in March 2017 to three months in prison, two of which were suspended for acts of violence when leaving a night establishment.

Despite all this background, Vey described his client as an intelligent and calm man: “I knew him in his youth, he was a straight and serene young man. He attended contests of eloquence and adera more and quite gifted “.

The authorities managed to find the suspect last Wednesday thanks to his credit card. While being searched by the Police, he used the plastic in a hotel in Solesmes and later in an ATM. According to media reports, he did not resist arrest: “He was sitting quietly on a bench,” the site revealed. The Team.

The investigating judge of liberties and detention (JLD) of the Palace of Justice of Paris decided to put him in preventive detention, like the other two detainees, especially because they were unable to seize weapons from the defendant. This caused that there was a “risk of repetition” and “disturbance of public order”.

Federico Martin Aramburu played more than 20 games with Los Pumas (AFP)

On Saturday night, on the Alma bridge and behind the wheel of a Fiat 500, she was arrested Lison, a 24-year-old third-year nutrition student. Investigators maintain that it was she who was driving the vehicle in which the two men who shot the bronze medalist at the 2007 Rugby World Cup were traveling.

“I told the boys to go away. She didn’t want it to happen like this. I acted on instinct and out of love”, declared the woman, between tears, before the judge. The defendant of “complicity of murder” is imprisoned in the preventive prison of Versalles. “I told the guys not to fight. I am so angry and sad for the victim,” she added. However, judicial sources stated that she refused to provide the investigators with the access codes to her cell phone and her computer equipment.

Loik Le Priolmeanwhile, was in the border city of Záhonyin a sector where the borders of Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine intersect. “The foreigner told the police that he had military training and that he would have gone to the Ukraine to fight”, Hungarian police said. The man was arrested more than 72 hours after the event about 1,800 kilometers from that French city. As a result of what was found in his car, he was “sued for misuse of a device that is particularly dangerous for public safety.”

