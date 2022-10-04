The requests of the Russians to avoid going to war overwhelm the lawyers in Russia: “They are calling anyone”

A Russian soldier addresses reservists at a meeting point in the course of the partial mobilization of troops, in Volgograd (Reuters)

Russian lawyers meet overwhelmed by requests for help to avoid being recruited in the partial mobilization decreed by Vladimir Putin and affirm that they are working at full speed to offer advice to those who run the risk of being sent to fight in the Ukraine.

Lawyers and civic groups say they have been overwhelmed by consultations since Putin announced on September 21 that 300,000 people would be mobilized to bolster Russia’s ailing war effort.

Hundreds of thousands have fled to countries like Kazakhstan., Georgia and Finland. Many more remain in Russia and hide from military recruiterspraying not to be summoned or hoping to be excused from duty.

“We are working tirelesslysaid Sergei Krivenko, who heads a group of about 10 lawyers called Citizen. Army. Law.

“People are being cut off from their normal lives“, said. “This is a mobilization without a time limit during a war. It could last for months or years. People may not come back… Leaving the army is practically impossible. The only way is death, injury, or jail time for disobeying orders.”.

The application of the mobilization has been chaotic. Although it has been announced that those with military experience and the required specialties will be enlisted, it has often seemed that individuals’ service history, health, student status, or even age are not taken into account.

Reservists board a bus to a military base (Reuters)

In the past week, Putin recognized the mistakes and said they should be corrected. “For example, I am thinking of the parents of many children, or people who suffer from chronic diseases, or who have already passed the conscription age,” Putin said.

The governor of the eastern Khabarovsk region said on Monday that the area’s military commissar had been sacked after half of the newly mobilized men were sent home for not meeting the criteria to be called up.

LEAVE RUSSIA

In social networks circulate sheets of tips on how to avoid being mobilized along with forms for apply for medical exemptions or become a conscientious objector and instructions for filling them out.

Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said on Monday that he and his team had delivered advisory webinars to 10,000 company employees. His followers on the Telegram messaging app have tripled to 466,000 in the last two weeks.

Rumors have spread like wildfire of men who should be exempt under established criteria but have been called up anyway.

“Those who come to us are panicking. They don’t understand what’s going onKrivenko said. “They are calling anyone. And the law allows them to recruit anyone”.

Russian reservists at a rally point in the city of Volzhsky (Reuters)

Dmitri Lutsenko, who co-runs a group called Release that offers legal advice and information, said: “The best way to avoid the draft is to leave Russia now”.

The second best option is to hide, said. “Avoid signing a subpoena…avoid military offices. The legal punishment for not going is a small fine and I don’t know anyone who has been fined yet.”

Kirill, a 26-year-old from southern Russia, said he couldn’t leave his pets behind and so had gone into hiding, working for money and not living at the address the military thinks is theirs. “They can’t take me that easily,” she said.

Lawyer Alexei Tabalov said on Facebook that young people and women asked for help much more often than older men, and that the older men who spoke up tended to be fatalistic and obedient to the authorities.

“At the same time, we see hordes of men voluntarily coming to military bases,” he said. “It makes me want to shout: ‘why are they going? Run, get out while you can!’ But no, they are quietly standing and waiting. What are you waiting for?”.

(With information from Reuters)

