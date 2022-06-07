The Resident Evil live-action series prepares its premiere on Netflix with a bloody trailer

The platform has dated the premiere of its production for next July 14.

Resident Evil intends to capture the interest of millions of users with various initiatives, which includes a remake in its fourth installment and a live-action series on Netflix that is about to drop. At the moment, the producers are dedicated to raising the public’s expectations with previews that show the decline of society and the classic zombies of the franchise, and now it returns to the fray with a trailer that stands out for its high blood dose.

“They said the world would end in 2036. But they were wrong. The world ended a long time ago“. This is how the new trailer published by Netflix begins in which the disaster caused by the Umbrella corporation is observed through hordes of zombies, scenes of tension and a mystery that surrounds the protagonist of this story: Jade Weskerone of the many people trying to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

In the Netflix production, Jade is obsessed with unraveling the enigma that surrounds New Raccoon City, city that represents his father’s connections with the Umbrella Corporation and what happened to his sister Billie. To solve her unknowns, the protagonist will have to deal with creatures from a cruel and bloody nightmare, which will give us some of the most graphic scenes.

Netflix promises an action-packed show perfect for summerThis is how they present the series from the service of movies and TV series on demand. “The expansion is brand new and features the best of Resident Evil DNA: tough heroines, crazy creatures (some new and some familiar), a battle for survival, and of course, a deep mystery to unravel. Andrew Dabb [showrunner de la producción] broadens directions with fresh storytelling, bone-chilling horror and an action-packed spectacle perfect for summer.”

The Resident Evil live-action series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next July 14, and has already been advancing unpublished posters and the cast that will give life to all the characters in the production. Therefore, the famous on-demand movie and series platform is already preparing for what will be a new approach to the franchise devised by Shinji Mikami.

More about: Resident Evil (TV Series), Resident Evil, Netflix and Trailer.