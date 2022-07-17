The Resident Evil movies canonize true madness, from talking dragons to a Big Brother of half-naked girls

Resident Evil has become one of the sagas with greater power within the video game. Every time Capcom decides to open the drawer where he keeps the license, the Internet goes crazy, not only for theories, but for daydreams about what this new project could be like. It is clear that 27 years go a long way, and although the Japanese managed to solve the debacle of the saga with the launch of Resident Evil 7 and its strategy of toggle remakes y new gamesthere are still stories to tell for the future.

In fact, we must bear in mind that Resident Evil is not only a video game saga, but the Japanese IP has also explored other entertainment media such as film, television, comics and books. Almost any artistic medium has been used to further expand Capcom’s Japanese zombie license, and a new series, produced in this case by Netflix, joins the long list this week. Even so, and with more than 2 dozen Resident Evil “licensed” products, what is considered canon? And what follies are in force thanks to it?

What is canon in Resident Evil?

even titles like Resident Evil: Dead Aim or the Revelations dilogy, suppose to take into account that they try to fill the gap between plots with small stories. The 3 animated films —Damnation, Degeneration and Vendetta—.

Las 2 series de Netflix: Infinite Darkness y Resident Evil.

sleeves y comics where Capcom has reached out, although many have not reached these shores.

But what about the movies? Well, it is very easy to answer that question and that is that Capcom shuns them like many of the fans of the video game series. The Japanese have made no attempt to accept the films starring Jovovich mile within the main line or, being more correct, as an official Resident Evil product. It wouldn’t be strange if it happened either, after all CD Projekt has embraced The Witcher Netflix series and will even introduce Henry Cavill’s Geralt as a skin in its new generation edition.

Las animation movies, although they may surprise many by their follies, they follow the storyline of video games to the letter. Degeneration, for example, places us before the story of Resident Evil 6 with a Leon S. Kennedy fighting against a fictional Eastern European state ruled by former members of the USSR while trying to take down a new strain of the T-Virus.

On the other hand, books, mostly written by Stephani Danelle Perry, are completely unrelated to Resident Evil as such. Capcom has turned a blind eye to most of the interactions between these stories and those of the game, but has already assured that they have nothing to do with each other, although in order not to ruin Perry’s work, they do form part of a kind of Capcom multiversewhich we will get to in due time.

Still, let’s see what crazy things has left us the Capcom canon for Resident Evil.

A Big Brother with half-naked girls and voodoo





It is very curious, but considering what we have faced in Resident Evil throughout its 27 years of life, it is not extremely surprising either. Biohazard: Isla Celestial —or Resident Evil: Celestial Island if we look at the international name of the brand— are a series of manga published between 2015 and 2017 that maintain a link between Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Resident Evil 6 and Umbrella Corps, in fact, it is located between these first two games.

The story, which is part of the canon, emulates Dead Island Techland, but in a context of reality show on a paradise island where bikini cheerleaders competed internationally in the purest Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune style. However, during the recording of the last season of this Idol Survival, a new zombie outbreak occurs and Clarie Redfield come to save the situation.

Hay un musical a lo Shingeki no Kyojin

If the Dead or Alive with zombies has surprised you, wait until you know the case of Voice of Gaiaand musical of Resident Evil that was presented in Japanese theaters last 2016 and that is canon within the saga with Capcom as supervisor. The Japanese made sure that Voice of Gaia was more or less logical with the saga, despite the fact that we are talking about a Shingeki no Kyojin with zombies and music.

Yes, it is a musical, but the story it tells is part of the canon of the saga. This theatrical story places us in the walled city European Dubrovnik where a group of survivors survive as best they can the infection. However, and applying the “music tames the beasts”, they have discovered that the melodies calm the zombies and suppress their impulses, so they dedicate themselves, from time to time, to sing from the wall to appease the infected. A kind of The Voice, but apocalyptic.

Leon is trained in the art of gun-kata

As I have anticipated before, among the craziness that Resident Evil has accustomed us to, animated films take the cake in terms of unbridled action. The craziest of all -and, of course, also canon- is Vendetta, with Leon and Chris surviving in an underground tunnel a horde of zombies with movements along the way. John Wick.

The truth is that inspiration never hurts, and, in this case, Kennedy and Redfield -especially the first of them- prove to be trained in the gun-wordthat is, a martial arts close combat that combines firearms with choreographic movements. The enemies have little to do, but Leon also manages so that the laws of gravity do not affect him, and that is because the very young boy who lived through the Raccoon City disaster is trained by the best, capable of driving a motorcycle and do somersaults with her to kill two zombie-dogs. Remember, this is all canon, though the most Leon does in the games is a duplex.

Resident Evil lives in a multiverse with talking dragons



Single image of Molung

This is the craziest and, in a way, logical thing that Capcom’s worlds hide. It must be taken into account that although the Japanese set aside the idea of ​​a coherent continuity, they do pamper it too much. Even so, it is known that the Japanese consider that Resident Evil is part of a multiverse of events.

Resident Evil, as such, only has one continuity, a universe where all these canon products are included, but it shares reality with the XenoSaga by Monolith Soft. Capcom and Monolith signed collaboration agreements for Namco ✕ Capcom, Project X Zone and Project X Zone 2: Brave New World, which are part of 2 interconnected universes. This situation is the opposite of what the Japanese suffer with Marvel, who are part of the Tierra-30847but it only affects the superhero side.

However, the craziest thing is that yes, you have not misread, there are talking dragonsor at least one that is known. Molung makes his appearance in the BIO HAZARD 2 manga, from the official Capcom license, when Leon enters the different space, a supernatural realm separate from the real world. There they find Molung, one of the three patron saints of this kingdom, protecting the remnants of an ancient civilization capable of magical feats.

Capcom is happy without a logic line

There is one thing that we have to keep in mind and that is that Capcom is not very interested in maintaining a canon 100% cohesive and logical within its umbrella —do you take the reference?— that its products encompass. The Japanese have been recycling, restructuring and eliminating concepts almost since the origins of the IP. Even still today, with redesigns like Chris Redfield or characters like Jake Muller, who disappeared after Resident Evil 6, and was also forgotten.

