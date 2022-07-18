The Resident Evil series has one of the worst scores on all of Netflix

The audience has not valued the production very well on platforms such as Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes.

In the past week, Netflix premiered its Resident Evil series that brings to the small screen the mythical horror saga of Capcom. After the first viewings by professional critics, we saw that the initial opinions were mixed, but the public’s criticism has gone a step further.

If we go through Metacritic, we will see that the production has an approval of 53% by the specialized press, but a user rating 1.5 out of 10 at the time of writing these lines. If we go to Rotten Tomatoes, Resident Evil enjoys less approval from professional critics (51%) and only one 25% approval by the public.

Castlevania or The Witcher are way aboveThese data make the series one of the worst rated on Netflix if we look at the productions that are related to video games. For example, the Castlevania series has 88% audience approval (94% press), and even The Witcher, which is based on the books but divisive, has 75% audience approval ( 81% of the critic).

The series consists of eight chapters between 45 minutes and one hour in lengthand its synopsis reads as follows: “Years ago, a virus unleashed a global apocalypse. Now, Jade Wesker vows to take down those responsible as she struggles to survive in an infected world.”

We recommend you take a look at the review of the Resident Evil series by our colleagues from Espinof, in which Mikel Zorrilla concludes that offers a wild show that leaves you wanting morebut also “can end up making the viewer desperate by posing a mystery that pricks the bone”.

