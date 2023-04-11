The Resident Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The tagline for the next season of Fox’s fast-paced medical drama The Resident says, “Defiance is indeed the best medicine.” This is the theme of season 6.

If we’ve learned anything from the show over the years, it’s to be ready for the unexpected.

The doctors at Chastain Medical Center have already seen love and loss, terrible disasters, and amazing miracles.

There’s a lot to look toward during this new season, because both the doctors’ personal and professional lives are at a crossroads.

In the next season of A Resident Season, you’ll get to see how the doctors at Chastain Medical Centre deal with problems at work and at home.

Yes, Season 6 of The Resident will start on September 20, 2022. New episodes will air on Fox every Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

After Season 5 ended, enthusiasts of this medical drama series were very enthusiastic to get one‘s weekly dose of drama as well as emotions from it.

If you haven’t seen any of The Resident’s previous seasons, you should start right away. It’s one of the greatest television programs ever made. This quickly Fox medical crime drama has taught us to be ready for the unexpected.

The show does a great job of following the lives of the people who work at Chastain Campground Memorial Hospital. They have been through a lot in their lives, including love, loss, disasters, as well as amazing miracles.

In the first incident of this season, Padma as well as her unborn twins have to go to the hospital for help.

Let’s take a look just at cast members who will be back again for sixth season before the show comes out.

The Resident is about the lives as well as stories of the people who work at Chastain Park Medical Center as they try to save patients’ lives while dealing with the government’s red tape.

The movie The Citizen is based on Marty Makary’s book Unaccountable. The fifth season of The Resident had 23 episodes, and the initial installment came out on Sept. 21, 2021.

As Season 5 comes to a close, let’s look back at everything that happened, think about all the questions we still have, and look ahead to The Resident Season 6, which will start soon.

The Resident Season 6 Release Date

The sixth season of The Resident started on Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This fall, the only new show on Fox is the country music play Monarch, which stars Susan Sarandon as well as Trace Adkins. The medical drama starts on Tuesday nights, right before Monarch.

The UK has not yet said when season 6 of The Resident will come out, but we’ll let you know as soon as we know more. The fifth season of The Resident can only be seen in the UK on Sky Witness.

The Resident Season 6 Cast

Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh

Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin

Jessica Lucas as Dr. Billie Sutton

Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi

Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan

Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

The Resident Season 6 Trailer

The Resident Season 6 Plot

“The Resident keeps showing how brave our medical professionals are every day. In this thought-provoking medical drama, the doctors as well as nurses at Decent accuracy Memorial Medical center deal with personal and professional problems and fight for the health of their patients.”

In Season 5, Conrad had to deal with life without his wife Nic and raise their daughter on his own. But now that he’s dating, Billie and Cade are both interested in him.

Kit as well as Randolph got engaged, as well as Devon and Leela just got back together again. We’ll have to watch season 6 to see how their stories progress.

In Season 5, we saw how Conrad lived without his wife and how hard it was for him to raise his daughter alone.

It also showed Billie and Cade’s love triangle. Leela and Devon were able to get back together, and Kit as well as Randolph got engaged.

Season 6 of The Resident is sure to just be full of surprises, and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

Well! There are no hints about what will happen in Season 6, but the story will definitely pick up where it left off and in Season 5.

Nic’s death in Season 5 and Conrad’s growing happiness as a father over the years set up a lot of plotlines for Season 6.

He hasn’t done anything to get closer to Cade yet, but Season 6 could have some stories about Cade and Conrad.

Fans might see some drama between Billie, Cornard, as well as Cade that they didn’t expect.

Last season, AJ gave Padma his sperm, and things between Devon as well as Leela went back to normal.

It’d be interesting to see how a doctor’s life changes and how Conrad’s love grows.

Andrew Chapman talked to Deadline as to what fans can expect to see in Season 6 of The Resident after hearing that the show would be back. The executive producer said that the medical drama will have some “soapy storylines.”

Chapman teased, “Conrad’s love life, Devon and Leela’s growing family, Kit [Jane Leeves] and Bell’s wedding, Cade’s narcissistic father, and Billie’s longing for Conrad.”

Still, The Resident won’t stray from its usual stories that show problems inside the American healthcare system.

“We also want to look into our classic unelected medical stories,” Chapman said. “These include doctors who are addicted to drugs, doctors who are corrupted by money, doctors who are allowed to work when they shouldn’t, and street violence and its terrible effects on hospitals.”