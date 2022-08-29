The resounding change that we will see in the fifth season of “Cobra Kai”

The definitive meeting of all the former “Karate Kid” in a story that already has its own flight. (Netflix)

The fifth season of Cobra Kai It is just around the corner. The series that began in an underhand way on the platform YouTubePremium managed to hit the jump of world popularity when he reached Netflix. It was a sequel to what happened in karate kid, more than anything in the first season, where Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) y Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) faced each other and were enemies. Luck had smiled on Larusso, who had become a prosperous businessman who owned a car sales business. With an almost perfect family, he became the antithesis of Lawrence, a man without a stable job who had abandoned his son and who finds in Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), a Latin boy, a ground wire to return to karate and create the Cobra Kai academy.

The success of the series was impressive when it landed on the platform and managed to incorporate characters from the three The Karate Kid as the characters of the evil John Kresse (Martin Kove), Ally (Elizabeth Shue), Johnny and Danny’s ex-girlfriend, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who had faced Larusso in the second film, and finally, in the fourth season, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), more villainous than ever.

But this season will present a particularity regarding the language used. This aspect is very important since it determines the classification of a fiction. So far the characters have not used profanity or profanity, but it seems that this season we will see a lot of that. The creators of the series, Jon Hurtwitz, Hayden Schlossberg y Josh Healdse, referred to this in an interview given to Showbizz Cheat Seat, who assured that many bad words were included but without intention. “There are quite a few swear words this year and it was an unintentional thing that just happened,” Hurwitz said, adding that “it was unintentional.”

In the previous seasons the language was careful. In fact, the creators claim that in the first season there was only one and then two in the fourth installment.

Another character that will be added to this new installment is that of Mark Barnes from Karate Kid III, who was (and is again) played by the actor Sean Kanan. So excited to FINALLY announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of Season 5! express Kanan on his Twitter account on August 9.

The cast of the series is completed Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony).

For now, there is nothing left to do but wait for the premiere on September 9 in Netflix, where the 10 episodes that make up the fifth season of Cobra Kai.

