The resounding fall of Indio Castro: the benchmark of Morelia who ended up destitute

Hernán “Indio” Castro lived for a time in poverty (Photo: Twitter @ raulbrindis)

The 20th century of Mexican soccer will be remembered by the World Cups that the country hosted, as well as the amount of foreign figures who came to parade for the league teams. Many of them slipped into important positions in clubs and institutions, although many others experienced the misfortune of vices after having achieved glory. Hernán Indio Castro was a Chilean player and reference of Atlético Morelia in the 90’s, but after He lived destitute in one of the poorest neighborhoods in his country.

In 2016, the Chilean digital media Third made known the precarious situation in which the Indio he lived his days in retirement from professional football. Heartbroken by depression and after having been through family problems, the mythical Chilean player spent several years in the streets of Cerro Navia, one of the poorest communes in Santiago, the capital of his country. However, his reality was not always the same.

After living his childhood witnessing the vices and avoiding the practices that put a premature end to the lives of his neighbors in the Marina neighborhood, Hernán Castro found a way out in football. With adolescence in the making, his father took him to try his luck with the Audax Italiano, a team with which he managed to stand out and made his debut at the young age of 17 years.

Castro played for Atlético Morelia in the Mexican First Division in the early 1990s (Photo: Twitter @ ccamposfutbol)

Owner of a prodigious left-hander, the Indio began to earn the respect of the fans and positioned his name among the best exponents of football in his country. Thus he traveled and dressed the colors of Santiago Wanderers, Club Deportivo Huachipato and Club Deportivo Unión San Felipe. However, the people who lived with him assured that the vices were latent in his career as a footballer.

“I came to mess up late, like when I was 22 years old. Before it was pure football. Mine was more alcoholism than drug addiction. I always smoked cannabis, even when he was a footballer. Since there was no anti-doping, I smoked a good smoke in the morning, also after games. When i was in carambisambi -that is, his addiction- money did not last me at all ”, he acknowledged the year that the media discovered his new life.

The waste of money never bothered him. Much less when an offer came from Mexico to defend the Atlético Morelia shirt. In the early 90’s he became one of the most promising players on the squad and played 31 games in Mexican soccer. With a saving of more than MXN 30 million, Indio Castro left Mexico and returned to Chile to play for Coquimbo Unido.

Indio Castro made his debut at the Audax Italiano de Chile (Photo: Twitter @ ccamposfutbol)

His return was anything but discreet. Upon learning of his new financial situation, his old friends approached and took advantage of the gifts. “I was one of those types that if a friend did not have money to taxi, he invited”, remembered. A meniscus injury took him off the court and he soon had to deal with the total loss of money he earned in his glory years. In that way he was forced to work, although adversities began to worsen.

“I have to be honest. I assaulted my wife. She denounced me, I ended up imprisoned and prohibited from approaching my house. Then I went back into a state of drunkenness to see my son and again I went to jail. Another brother took me to live with him in Puente Alto, but I did not feel comfortable and preferred to live on the street (…) I was in that situation for a year, I didn’t want to hear from anyone, it was a depression heavy. Here he slept. I went to bed healed and when I woke up, all he wanted was to drink. I was wrong, I would shiver if I didn’t drink early”, He confessed to the media.

The former player managed to overcome his addictions and re-establish ties with his family (Photo: Twitter @ ccamposfutbol)

When the news broke, several friends who shared the dressing room with him looked for ways to help him. The municipality of Cerro Navia gave him accommodation in a community gym and his rehabilitation began, although it was a tortuous process. As time passed, the fractured ties with his family began to tighten.

Amid tributes, charity parties and the constant rebuilding of his life, the vices began to stay on the side of the road. However, death surprised him August 17, 2021, because the damage to his health was irreversible. Although he is not very remembered, the Indian lived great moments in Mexico, when he shared the field with him Ghost Figueroa.

KEEP READING:

From being World Boxing Champion to abandonment and alcoholism: the tragedy of Lacandón Anaya

The scam of Víctor Rabanales, the Mexican boxer who paid MXN 300 thousand for Popocatepetl

He fought you for you against JC Chávez and ended up homeless: the cruel story of Miguel Ángel González