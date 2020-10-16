The Responder release date I Martin Freeman police drama on BBC Two

Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Breeders) will play an pressing response police officer in a model new upcoming BBC Two comedy-drama, The Responder, a six-part sequence penned by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.

Primarily based on Schumacher’s actual experiences on the job, Freeman performs protagonist Chris, an officer on the beat in Liverpool, and who’s tasked with six night time shifts – every of which he completes over the course of considered one of six episodes.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about The Responder.

When is The Responder on TV?

The sequence was first introduced again in February 2020 alongside a slate of different programmes, together with Conversations with Associates (primarily based on the guide of the identical title by Regular Folks’s Sally Rooney).

It’s not but identified whether or not filming has begun on the challenge, or when it would air on BBC Two.

What’s The Responder about?

The present its primarily based on the real-life experiences of ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, a first-time tv author who mentioned of the BBC fee: “Should you had advised me six years in the past that I could be working with the BBC, an organization of the calibre of Dancing Ledge, and an actor with the expertise of Martin Freeman, I would have thrown you out of my taxi for being drunk.

“And but right here I am, surrounded and supported by all these nice folks, and in a position to launch this story on one of many biggest TV channels on the earth. It seems that desires can come true in spite of everything.” Within the present, officer Chris is on the beat for six night time shifts, throughout which he balances each the difficult and generally hilarious facets of his job alongside his personal private points, together with his psychological well being and a struggling marriage.

The Responder solid

Martin Freeman, of Black Panther and The Hobbit franchise fame, will play the titular “first responder”, Chris.

Freeman mentioned: “Tony Schumacher’s script for The Responder resonated with me instantly. It felt like nothing that I’d learn or seen. Nice to work with Laurence and Chris at Dancing Ledge once more and discovering a house on the BBC has been a beautiful begin to the journey.”

We’ll replace this web page with any extra casting bulletins.

The Responder trailer

There’s no trailer but, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date.

