The response of Frank Fabra’s wife to a Boca fan who insulted the footballer

Tatiana Gómez is the wife of Frank Fabra, the Boca player (@ tatiigomez10)

Boca was eliminated from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and the illusion of lifting the seventh in its history was once again on the road. The frustration was reflected in everyone: players, coaching staff, leadership and especially in the fans. However, the limit was exceeded by a fan who took out his anger with a private message to the wife of Frank Fabra, who was sent off last night in the match against Santos of Brazil.

“Hello! Tatiana, How are you? When you see your husband tell him that you can go well to the fucking mother who gave him a thousand, cold chest son of a thousand whore, leave Argentina and never come back. Thank you ”, were the words that the user identified as Valentín Depetris uttered in writing to Tatiana Gómez, the Colombian’s partner, privately on his Instagram account.

The woman shared a capture of the message and responded in a story within the aforementioned social network with a highlighted text: “You don’t always win!”. But at the same time he left a reflection addressed to the aggressor: “How easy it is to enter a profile and leave a hateful message, surely you will feel satisfied with it, when you learn about life what is behind each player, their efforts, the work from day to day without breaks and the many sacrifices they have to make … Then that day he gives his opinion. When the player is the star, he breaks it there if he is a crack and the best, ‘stay forever, don’t go’ but how do we know to lose then the bad one for everyone ”.

The message shared by the Colombian’s wife

Fabra was one of the lowest points for Russo’s team last night in São Paulo, where Boca fell without mitigating 3-0 and left a pale image. The man of the Colombian team was far from his best level and was sent off for a stomp on Marinho when he averaged the second half. Even so, the reaction of the individual who addressed Tatiana Gómez and the invited to leave the country.

The team led by Miguel Ángel Russo will have to turn the page because in a few days they will face the final of the Diego Maradona Cup against Banfield, in San Juan (it is agreed for Sunday, January 17 at 10:10 p.m. but Boca asked for the postponement for Wednesday 1/20). We will have to wait for the next few days to know if the DT keeps Fabra and other players who did not measure up in the last presentation among the headlines.

