The retiree who killed his lover, his only son and was sentenced to die in prison 46 years later

William MacDowell enters the Courts in a wheelchair where he will be sentenced

This is the story of a crime that seemed perfect. William MacDowell had an extramarital affair with Renee Macrae in the Scottish town of Inverness in 1976. It was an open secret in the small UK town of this forbidden relationship. Macdowell at one point felt cornered and decided to kill his mistress and the little son he had with the woman. The bodies were never found, but now, 46 years later, the man was sentenced at the age of 80 and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

The child had been born from the parallel relationship that MacDowell had been with Renne since 1972. The data was confirmed by the victim’s ex-partner, despite the fact that DNA tests could never be carried out to confirm the relationship. The convicted retiree was childless with his longtime wife Rosemary.

MacDowell will die behind bars after a judge sentenced him to life with a minimum of 30 years in prison for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae. It is the oldest missing persons case in the UK.

The retiree, on the bench

MacDowell was wheeled into the Scottish Courts by his wife, Rosemary. The same woman he was married to in 1976 when he cheated on her with Renee. Things got complicated when the secret romance began to be discussed in the town. At that moment, MacDowell decided on the crime of his mistress. The little baby he had with the woman, Andrew, was also killed.

MacDowell was convicted by a jury at Inverness High Court in the case, which occurred in November 1976. Police never found the bodies of the 36-year-old mother or her son, three, despite pleas from officers, urging the killer to reveal what he did with them so they can be found. “give them the dignity they deserve.” He was also found guilty of attempting to frustrate the ends of justice by disposing of his bodies and personal effects.

Renee Macrae and her young son Andrew, the two MacDowell victims

Judge Lord Armstrong, in charge of sentencing, looked him in the eye and said: “These murders appear to have been premeditated, planned and carried out in the most calculated manner, not a spontaneous event or spur of the moment.” MacDowell was silent in his wheelchair. His lost eyes of him somewhere and a hermetic silence about how the crimes were and what he did with the bodies of his victims.

The magistrate, meanwhile, continued with the sentence: “You murdered your victims and then disposed of their bodies and personal effects, including the child’s stroller. “Then he took steps to hide the crimes he had committed.”

The hypothesis developed by the Justice of Scotland estimated that MacDowell had abducted the woman and her baby from a rest area on the A9 near Dalmagarry on 12 November 1976.

Renee’s ex-husband he had suggested that he was in a relationship, kept the name secret, and that he would move with his new love to the town of Shetland, a town near Inverness. There she would take her two children, Gordon and little Andrew to live with her father MacDowell. Detectives hypothesized that the woman had demanded that MacDowell leave her current wife, Rosemary, to start a new life with her.

MacDowell was undeterred, never confessing to the crimes and even presenting an alibi to indicate where he was on November 12, 1976.

The alibi of the condemned

MacDowell did not flinch, never confessed to the crimes and even presented an alibi to indicate where he was on November 12, 1976. The retiree detailed in detail that that night he was in the bar of a roadside hotel called Mercury Motor Inn. The condemned man recounted that he drank with three friends for much of the night before returning home to sleep with his wife Rosemary.

Renee, and her son Andrew were last seen leaving Inverness in the Highlands on November 12, 1976. Later that night, the woman’s BMW was found burned at a roadside rest area outside the Scottish town.

Catherine Johnstone told the court that her mother, Eva McQueen, had heard a “bloody scream” just a few hundred yards from the rest area at Dalmagarry Farmhouse, where the victim’s car was found.

MacDowell and his wife Rosemary in a photo from around the time of the disappearance of his lover and son

Martin Shand, who at the time of the crime was a Dundee College of Technology, thinks he saw MacRae’s car the night he disappeared. He recalled driving to his house that night and passing through the Dalmagarry parking area on the A9 near Inverness, where the burnt-out BMW was later discovered.

“There were two cars. A BMW and a Volvo”Shand recalled in court. The prosecutor had taken as evidence that the company where the condemned man worked had given him a car of that brand for his transfers. Another witness also told the court that he saw a man talking to a person and a child who were inside a car near the scene.

Separated from her husband, Gordon, the woman was driving to the town of Perth to meet her married lover, who was also Mr. MacRae’s accountant and Andrew’s father. Since rumors of MacDowell’s infidelity had grown, the couple chose to meet further and further from Inverness to avoid being talked about.

As soon as the crimes occurred, the only thing they found was the woman’s car with blood stains from the victims. There was not a single trace compatible with MacDowell’s DNA. Even today, 46 years later, the Scottish police wonder if the killer acted alone. What’s more, the detectives who questioned MacDowell at first were always suspicious, but they were never able to extract even the slightest confession from Renee’s lover. They were surprised at the cold blood and the perfection with which he had acted. He hadn’t left a single footprint at the crime scene.

Around the bloodstained car there was no trace of the killer’s path to discard the bodies of his victims. Still the police raked the cold waters of the River Ness, to its mouth in the Moray Firth in the Scottish Highlands. The operations were followed by curious inhabitants who had never in their lives seen such a display in the area. They found nothing.

Then they focused on the town’s coal mine. They drained almost 11 million liters of water from the quarry. There at first it seemed that they had found a trace of the victims. Some rusty wheels from a baby stroller. It was very similar to the one worn by Andrew at the time of his disappearance. They were unable to determine if the object belonged to Renee and her child. The boy’s father could not identify if it was the object in which his disappeared son was transferred.

MacDowell spends his first nights in prison at age 80 and 46 after the disappearance of his lover Renee and their young son Andrew. Despite pressure from the Justice and the victims’ relatives, he never spoke about the fate of the bodies. Now that he was sentenced, a light of hope opens up for the retiree to reveal where the bodies of the woman and the child are. His silence for now is unbreakable and has a weight of more than four decades. ANDThis story seems not to be over yet.

