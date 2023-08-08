The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Teresa Criswell, Joanna Gaines’ elder sister, and Mikey McCall, her younger sister, are sisters.

McCall is a stay-at-home mother of six children until she made the decision to follow her heart and open Ferny’s, a vintage plant store in Waco, Texas.

In May 2021, Ferny’s had its public premiere as a pop-up store operated out of a 1967 Yellowstone Cavalier. At Magnolia Market’s Shops on the Silos, it is one of six lifestyle stores.

The store offers a modest selection of plants in classic pots, as well as plant accessories, retro-inspired clothing, and home goods.

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo Season 3 Release Date

The Retro Plant Shop a little Mikey and Jo is currently on hiatus or waiting for the release of the schedule for its next new season.

The staff of producers and network are hard working behind the scenes to bring out the next chapter of Mikey and Jo’s riveting adventure as fans impatiently await the return of this touching series.

Fans may be confident that they will be kept in the loop about any changes to the show’s status. Watch this space for more information on The Retro Plant Shop Featuring Mikey and Jo’s future.

While waiting for continuing of the adorable sibling relationship and the pleasant study of the world of vintage plants, spectators’ enthusiasm is only growing.

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo Season 3 Cast

Mikey McCall

Joanna Gaines

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo Season 3 Trailer

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo Season 3 Plot

The Retro Plant Shop Starring Mikey and Jo offers a unique look into Mikey McCall, Joanna Gaines’ younger sister,’s extraordinary entrepreneurial path.

The program follows McCall’s remarkable journey from her intention to start a new business to the realization of her goals with the opening of Ferny’s, a mesmerizing vintage plant store in Waco, Texas.

McCall, a dedicated stay-at-home mom of six children in the past, bravely followed her passion and turned her goals into a prosperous reality.

The program perfectly encapsulates McCall’s entrepreneurial energy by highlighting crucial events like her teaming up with her well-known sister Joanna Gaines to tackle the complexities of the plant industry.

McCall’s tenacity and resiliency stand out as she takes risky steps toward success, from enlisting Joanna’s critical help to employing her first employee.

One of the most notable moments in McCall’s journey displayed in a series is when she successfully completes a request for 800 plants in pots for Gaines’s Silobration.

This incredible accomplishment not only highlights McCall’s commitment and skill as a businessman, but it also provides as evidence of the sisters’ strong friendship and unwavering support.

Viewers are exposed to an arresting visual experience as Ferny’s leaves its imprint on the retail world, tucked amid the lovely Shops in the Silos at Magnolia Market.

The store provides a lovely collection of plant accessories, retro-inspired clothing, and engaging décor items in addition to a wide variety of magnificent plants in antique pots.

Viewers are allowed to see the powerful synergy between McCall’s business spirit and Gaines’ unfailing support via The Retro Plant Shop Featuring Mikey and Jo.

Together, they successfully handle the difficulties and rewards of the plant industry while offering a distinctive shopping experience to vintage and plant fans alike.