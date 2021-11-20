The return of Metroid to 2D has been a success, what did you think of Metroid Dread?

After just over a month in the market, and with a GOTY nomination at The Game Awards 2021, it is time to decide together if Metroid Dread has met the high expectations that many of us place on it. Time for a final verdict.

This week we learned about Metroid DREAD’s nomination for best launch of the year at The Game Awards 2021. This is the first time that a Spanish development has achieved this distinction. Among his achievements is having known how to bring back a saga that had not been committed to action in two dimensions for about 20 years, at the same time that he gave it a satisfactory conclusion to one of the great stories starring Samus Aran. Or so the specialized press thought after being able to enjoy the video game this past October. And the general public? To answer this question, we reconvene the 3DJuegos caucus with a new special verdict on the last great Nintendo Switch exclusive.

For now, a piece of information: the MercurySteam video game has broken sales records in Japan, a commercial success also seen in other parts of the world such as Spain. There is a desire, a lot of desire, to enjoy new adventures by Samus Aran, and the Madrid-based team has managed to create an adventure that, at first, seems to have generated enough noise to sneak into the Nintendo Switch of hundreds of thousands of players around the globe. Expectations with production are quite the opposite of scarce, and that can always be a double-edged sword: will those responsible have achieved create a title that lives up to the legacy of the franchise and the interest generated among his followers and new players? You have the answer in this new special.

With the eyes of not a few fans set on Metroid Prime 4, Metroid Dread was announced a few months ago, a surprise that little by little was gaining the interest of the followers of Samus Aran by demonstrating the care and care put by its developers in production. The challenge was great, because no one had dared to sign a new 2D Metroid for about 20 years in stores, but MercurySteam did it, and in October delivered a video game with which, in addition to paying tribute to the IP, it wanted to leave its mark and surprise players, introducing elements of terror and some other novelty.

YOUR PROMISES

The first new 2D Metroid in almost 20 years.

The usual action and exploration, but with more impetus if possible.

New skills for greater freedom of movement.

Its development seeks to surprise, introducing elements of terror.

Ideal for die-hard fans, but also an excellent gateway to the series.

The end of the story that tells of the strange relationship between Samus Aran and the Metroids.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Yoshio Sakamoto, productor de Metroid Dread. “Our goal with the Metroid series is to surprise players. We’ve been mulling over the idea of ​​using a fearsome threat as the main theme of the game for 15 years. In a way, it can be considered a thing of fate.”

Yoshio Sakamoto, productor de Metroid Dread. “This installment represents the end of the story that tells the strange relationship between Samus Aran and the Metroids, which began with the first Metroid game for the NES. […] If you’ve never played a Metroid title, don’t worry – the story for this installment in the series works independently. “

Yoshio Sakamoto, productor de Metroid Dread. We have made several improvements to Samus’s movements and abilities to make the game experience faster and smoother.

POPULAR COURT

3DGAMES: A great 2D Metroid

Metroid Dread is a great demonstration of how to create a classic 2D Metroid, but at the same time cares enough about adapting the iconic mechanics of the saga to the present day. Mercury Steam starts from the experience in Samus Returns to devise a new installment that successfully continues the galactic adventures of Samus Aran in a game that combines the usual shooting, platform and exploration with stealth sequences that fit perfectly into the formula Metroid. Great job that translates into an essential video game for fans and highly recommended for everyone else. -RECOMMENDED-

> Read analysis of Metroid DREAD from 3DJuegos.

METACRITIC

EGM. “Metroid Dread is an excellent combination of action and exploration that brings the classic Nintendo series into the modern era in a way that feels like a new beginning, even as it stands as the end of a 35-year-old saga.” .

The Guardian. “Maybe he’s asking too much. We’re not looking for depth in Mario while rescuing his princess, nor are we wondering what motivates Tom Nook in his real estate empire. [de Animal Crossing]. Like almost all Nintendo games, with their long legacies and perfect leaps forward, it feels good to play Metroid Dread, and that should be enough: but I’m not coming to a Nintendo title to settle. I ended up with Dread with the feeling that perhaps the true legacy of Metroid 2D was the games it inspires, rather than the games themselves. “

VGC. With an almost perfect balance of nods to the past and fresh ideas, Metroid Dread brings cinematic flair, fast-paced action, and surprising story to the side-scrolling classic. This is the comeback fans have been waiting for.

> See analysis of Metroid Dread in Metacritic.

