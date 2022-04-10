The return of Mexican clubs to the Copa Libertadores is in the hands of Concacaf and Conmebol

Pumas facing Tachira from Venezuela in 2017 (Photo: Reuters)

The President of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, assured this Friday that the possible return of Mexican clubs to the Copa Libertadores is in the hands of the confederations, since they are the ones who govern the football calendars, which is why it leaves the hands of the CONMEBOL Y Concacaf that determination

“That it is a conversation between confederations, it is not a conversation between leagues, the confederations are the ones that govern the calendar of the zonesthen I would leave that decision to Conmebol and Concacaf”, assured the president of the League in a conference.

The issue of the possible return of the Mexican teams to the Copa Libertadores began on April 5, when the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, invited Jesús Martínez so that the Mexican teams León and Pachuca participate in the tournaments of said confederation and in which the Tuzos made history 15 years ago.

It was through a video that Domínguez addressed the president of Pachuca Groupwho decided to leave his position as president of the Tuzos and take control of the entire group, which has teams in Mexico and also in South America.

“I reiterate my participation so that you come back and at least encourage yourself and play the Copa Libertadores. Just as you did in the South American you can put one of your plates in the Copa Libertadores”, said the South American manager.

Similarly, in an interview for ESPN, Armando Martinezpresident of Grupo Pachuca acknowledged that although the possible return of Mexican clubs to the Copa Libertadores looks complex, currently keep the interest to return to compete in the South American tournament.

Furthermore, for the The Mexican Futbol selection can transcend the 2026 World Cupwhich will be organized together with the United States and Canada, it is necessary that he return to play the America Cupas well as the clubs of Liga MX in the Liberators cup. so declared One of Luisapresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), during a press conference in June 2020.

And it is that for many former players and analysts, the not playing in major tournaments of Conmebol represents a throwback for mexican soccerbecause the requirement to compete in tournaments in the region is not the same as in South America.

It should be remembered that the Mexican clubs stopped competing in the Liberators cup from 2017while the Mexican National Team participated for the last time in the America Cup from 2016.

During the 18 editions that Mexican soccer participated in the Copa Libertadores, it achieved three runners-up: Cruz Azul (2001), Guadalajara (2010), and tigers (2015); likewise, in the Copa Sudamericana, Pachuca won the championship in 2006 and Pumas he reached the final in 2005.

As for the nine participations in the Copa América, the “Tricolor” reached two endings: in 1993, in his Conmebol debut, losing the title 2-1 against Argentina; and in 2001, falling 1-0 to the host Colombia.

