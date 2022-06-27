The return of Serena Williams, the possible duel of Djokovic against Nadal and the ban of Russian and Belarusian players: everything there is to know about Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundolo, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev (Getty Images)

The traditional tournament Wimbledonthe third Grand Slam of the season, will start this Monday with the presence of seven Argentine players and a focused interest in the eventual duel of Novak Djokovic ante Rafael Nadal y serena williams returnalthough also immersed in the debate over the Russian and Belarusian tennis players banned from participating.

The British Open on grass was installed in the media discussion two months ago when its authorities, pressured by the government of Boris Johnsonimposed that sanction as an effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The measure, questioned by most of the protagonists, represents a huge loss in sports, to the point that will prevent the presence of number 1 in the men’s ranking, Daniil Medvedev. They will also not be able to play, among others, Andrey Rublev, eighth of that ranking, nor the sixth player of the WTA classification, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenkasemi-finalist last year.

“it’s crazy”, he questioned Djokovicsix times champion in London and winner of the last three editions. The Serbian was not the only one to raise his voice, so did others consecrated in the English grass such as Nadal y Andy Murray. In protest to the decision, The Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) announced that this edition of Wimbledon will not award points for the rankingwhich particularly harms the Serbian, who unable to defend the 2,000 added in 2021, it will fall from second to seventh place.

“Now I don’t chase the ranking like before, when I wanted to break Federer’s record. It’s not that important, my priorities are others”, clarified the Balkan player, who will play against the Korean this Monday Soonwoo Kwon in the court central of All England Club, at 9:30 from Argentina.

Nole will try win his first Grand Slam of the year, which may be the last one he disputes if the United States government does not lift its restriction on the entry of the unvaccinated into the country before the end of August. In case I manage to repeat Wimbledonthe Serbian will cut the distance to a tournament to match the historical record of majorswhat Nadal owns with 22 titles after being crowned this season in Australia and Roland Garros.

Djokovic y Rafathe two maximum favorites, they can only cross in the final, something that never happened on the London lawn despite the prolific history of 59 clashes. On that surface, they are even with two wins each. Nadalchampion in 2008 and 2010, will only debut on Tuesday against Francisco Cerundoloone of the three Argentine debutants in the Cathedral With Sebastián Baez y Tomás Martin Etcheverrywhich will be the first to play this Monday.

The platense (79th), of 22 yearswill be presented at 7 before the french Ugo Humbert (103) on the first turn of the court Nº 6same scenario where Baez (36th) will collide with the Japanese Taro Daniel (123) in the fourth and last scheduled meeting.

For his part, Rosario Federico Coria (70), who assumes his second consecutive participation, will face the Czech Jiri Vesely (66) in the court 9 second match and the azuleño Federico Delbonis (85) will play with the Dutch Tim Van Rijthoven (105) -third turn, court 11– looking for his first victory in Wimbledonwhere it was eliminated in its previous six premieres.

For Tuesday will be the participation of Cerúndolo ante Nadalfrom Rosario Facundo Bagnis (110) against the Austrian Dennis Novak (155) and of the maximum Argentine hope, Diego Schwartzman. The little, 15th in the world ranking and 12th seed, will make his presentation against Croatian Borna Coric (203) and will seek this year to advance to the second week for the first time, an infrequent achievement for “albiceleste” players. The last to reach it was Guido Pella in 2019 (quarterfinals). In his six previous appearances, the Buenos Aires player said goodbye three times in the first round (2015, 2016 and 2017), once in the second (2018) and twice in the third (2019 and 2021).

Wimbledon It is the only elusive Grand Slam for Argentine tennis. The best performances were carried out by Gabriela Sabatini and David Nalbandian, finalists in 1991 and 2002 respectively.

The female draw of the 2022 edition will have as a great attraction the return of the American Serena Williamsof 40 years, former number one in the world, who left the circuit almost a year ago due to injury. The winner of 23 major titles, 7 of them in the All England, She was invited because she did not have the necessary ranking to qualify, since she is ranked 1,204 in the WTA.

The American, scheduled for Tuesday against the French Harmony Tanreturned to play last Tuesday in the doubles of the torneo 250 of Eastbourne next to the Tunisian Our Jabeur.

“I hope it’s up to Iga (Swiatek), to slow her down a bit,” said the single Africa (3rd in the world) in the announcement of the return of Williams and in reference to the unstoppable World No.1, who has not lost a match since her second-round exit at Dubai in February, with the titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Roma y Roland Garros.

the polish of 21 years So it comes with a series of 35 wins and as the top favorite in a tournament in which he will participate for the third time and in which her best result is the round of 16 reached last year, where she was defeated by Jabeur.

