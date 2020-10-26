“The Return Of Superman” CP Talks About Na Eun And Gun Hoo Returning With Their New Baby Brother Jin Woo

KBS’s “The Return of Superman” chief producer (CP) Kang Bong Kyu not too long ago spoke about Park Joo Ho and his household returning to this system!

On the newest episode of “The Return of Superman,” Na Eun and Gun Hoo made their first look in 9 months with their new child brother Jin Woo, who was born in January.

After the printed, Kang Bong Kyu participated in an interview with Xportsnews the place he shared, “We have been additionally blissful to greet Na Eun, Gun Hoo, and Park Joo Ho for the primary time in 9 months. After seeing how a lot the 2 kids had grown, I used to be astonished at how a lot issues have modified. I used to be capable of really feel how shortly children develop up.”

He continued, “For the 9 months they have been gone, I heard so many questions from viewers asking once they have been coming again. As they appeared with Jin Woo, I might additionally really feel that the household had gotten even brighter.”

Kang Bong Kyu additional mentioned the expansion of Na Eun and Gun Hoo as he commented, “As Na Eun is now the oldest of three siblings and Gun Hoo is now an older brother, I believe a brand new dynamic is forming. Along with the connection between the three siblings, I might additionally really feel a change in the best way Park Joo Ho appeared upon his three kids.”

He additionally spoke about Jin Woo, saying, “Some individuals say he appears to be like like Sarang when she was youthful,” referring to the daughter of Choo Sung Hoon and Yano Shiho who appeared on “The Return of Superman” from 2013 to 2016.

With regards to the siblings’ look on this system shifting ahead, Kang Bong Kyu answered, “Nothing has been particularly outlined. Once they spend time with Park Joo Hoo, we go and movie. We plan to movie his time with the youngsters diligently.”

In an interview with News1, Kang Bong Gyu spoke extra in-depth in regards to the kids. He commented, “Since we filmed for the primary time in awhile, it was awkward for the youngsters at first. Nevertheless, they turned comfy in a short time.” The CP added, “When Gun Hoo was a child, he had loads of power. Now that he can transfer round extra, he’s received that rather more power.”

Kang Bong Gyu defined that their child brother Jin Woo is all the time smiling, explaining, “Jin Woo is actually so mild. There’s a lineage of mild infants from ‘The Return of Superman’ and Jin Woo is the extent of Daebak.” Daebak’s actual title is Lee Si An and is considered one of soccer participant Lee Dong Gook‘s 5 kids. In the course of the household’s look on “The Return of Superman” between 2015 and 2019, Daebak was well-known for being very mild and infrequently crying, at the same time as a child.

He continued, “Jin Woo doesn’t cry at typical issues, to the purpose the place it’s spectacular. I believe that’s why his siblings give him a lot love. Please sit up for how Na Eun and Gun Hoo change with their household’s latest addition in addition to their relationship with Jin Woo. I hope they develop as much as be vivid and wholesome.”

