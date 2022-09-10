“The return of the cat” and other stories starring felines available on Netflix

“The Return of the Cat”, “Puss in Boots” and “Cat Master” on Netflix. (Netflix)

Animals are the protagonists of many stories both in real life and in movies. However, canines and felines are the ones that have mostly obtained these places; all this, because the film and audiovisual industry has not missed the number of lovers and defenders of these animals, specifically cats. For this reason, for this occasion, in Infobae we show you the most outstanding productions about them.

the return of the cat

In English, Haru’s voice is done by American actress Anne Hathaway. (Studio Ghibli)

We start with the return of the catalso known as Haru in the cat kingdom, a 2002 Japanese film directed by Hiroyuki Morita that went on to gross nearly $65 million. This anime story features a girl named Haru, who saves a cat from being run over by a truck, unaware that her luck will change that day. It’s all because the harmless feline she saved from death is none other than Lune, the prince of the cat kingdom. So this is the reward for her action and will take her into the fantastic and unknown world of her.

cat love

“Cat Love”, an anime film about love, magic and cats. (Netflix)



2020 Japanese animated film wrapped in a world of fantasy, romance, adolescence, and cats. In this story the line between humans and animals begins to blur when a peculiar girl transforms into a cat to attract attention and receive affection from the boy she loves; she downplaying the risk that she goes through when making that decision, and may not be able to transform back into a human being.

colorful studio is the producer of this animation, Mari Okada is its creator and Junichi Sato beside Tomotaka Shibayama They are your directors. the Rolling Stone Colombia he described it as: “a charming animated film that steals our hearts”.

In the mind of a cat

“In the Mind of a Cat” is a documentary directed by Andy Mitchell. (Netflix)

In this 2022 documentary, “cat experts analyze the feline mind to reveal its true capabilities”; this is how the platform describes it.

According to critics, this production is a good starting point for people who are thinking of having cats, or for those who already have them, learn and know more about their felines.

Cats: una oda al amor gatuno

Mark Verkerk directs “Cats: una oda al amor gatuno”. (Netflix)

This is a documentary from the Netherlands, in which, through a famous feline known as Abatutu, a tribute is paid to cats with a collection of home videos that brings together their best and most mischievous moments.

The cat with boots

Antonio Banderas gives his voice to “Puss in Boots”. (Netflix)

Witty movie for the whole family about the legendary feline who goes to the land of the giants with his friends Humpmty, Dumpty and Kitty Soft Paws in order to find the greatest treasure imagined for them: the golden goose. Antonio Banderas does the voice of the cat and Salma Hayek She is one of the protagonists, a friend of his.

Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Epic Tale

This production shows Puss in Boots trapped in a magical storybook. (Netflix)

Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Epic Tale is an interactive comedy animated film and also an interactive show for children. It shows Puss in Boots trapped in a magical storybook, where he has to fight, dance and seduce in all sorts of adventures in order to get out of there.

