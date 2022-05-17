The return of the legend: at the age of 52 Gabriela Sabatini will play tennis again at Roland Garros and gave her blessings to Little Schwartzman

Gaby played with Gisela Dulko on the courts of Paris (@sabatinigabyok)

Former Argentine tennis players Gabriela Sabatini y Gisela Dulko will play doubles in the tournament of “the leyends” from Roland Garros. “I want to thank you for the invitation participates in the Legends Trophy 2022. It will be very special to play again in a place full of such beautiful memories with Gisela, whom I admire, respect and love very much. See you from May 31 to June 5 in Paris“, wrote Gaby in your account Twitter.

“Coming back to Paris after 10 years and playing there again makes my heart burst with joy.”, added Dulko on your official account Instagram. And she added: “Thank you for trusting me, Gaby dear, and agreeing to be my partner. I always admired you and this is a dream come true. I love you! Now yes, to enjoy this Grand Slam”.

The publications were quickly celebrated by other former tennis players and “legends” such as Juan “Pico” Monaco, Daniel Orsanic and Alex Corretja; of the former “Lionesses” Luciana Aymar, Magdalena Aicega; and the polo player Adolfo Cambiaso, among other renowned athletes.

In this context, Gaby gave details in dialogue with Radio Miter about how her return to the tracks was managed. “They saw us playing paddle tennis and invited us to participate in the exhibition tournament”, began the historic player who turns 52. During the Interview, Sabatini warned that its validity is due to food and continuous training. “I eat very healthy and I love doing sports, I channel everything in sports”, he stressed.

Regarding her present, the former tennis player confessed: “I like to travel, I am focused on Swiss which is where I reside. I continue with my perfumes, I continue with my personal activities and also with the public”. But there was also a space to analyze the current situation of his discipline. “I am surprised by the power and physique of the women’s circuit”, he revealed before highlighting the figure of the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Meanwhile, in relation to the male circuit, Gaby recognized the talent of the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who was consecrated in the Masters 1000 in Madrid. “I like very much. What impresses me the most is his head, the mentality he has, ”she stated. And in the domestic sphere, Gaby offered his blessings to Diego Schwartzman. “Al little I always love to see it. His game, his mischief on the pitch; he is a super solid player”, he sentenced.

Sabatiniwho retired from professional practice in 1996, was five-time semifinalist in the singles at Roland Garros and in three times he reached the final in doubles, in pairs with the German Steffi Graf.

Dulkofor its part, of 37 years and away from the activity 2012It was number 1 in doubles in 2010 and at the French Open he was twice eighth in singles and three times reached the quarterfinals of the doubles draw. The story of both will have another chapter in Paris.

