The revamped PlayStation classics will have two features we should be very happy about

The communication of the new PS Plus plans may not be the best, especially with classic games, but there is also good news for those who still prefer to buy their games than rent them.

The new plans for PlayStation Plus are taking over today with all kinds of news dripping, confirmations of players with Asian accounts and rumors that it would almost be better if Sony came out explain in detail all the details of your new service, Before this ball kept rolling.

But today I do not want to focus on the controversy or the bad news (we hope that this information about 50 Hz does not come true), but on the good news that, sometimes, is obscured by the trickle of information and doubts. And it is that the classic games that are added to the Premium subscription service will not be exclusive to said service, but rather can continue to be purchased individually, regardless of whether we have opted for this model. Not only that, some games that match our past purchases will be honored and will be transformed by new perks added to versions of games like PlayStation 1 and PSP classics. This was confirmed by Sony in its own blog, under the guise of the debate about its lack of a catalog: In addition, players who have previously purchased the digital version of certain PlayStation and PSP games will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up for PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5. When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players will be able to head over to PlayStation Store and download a version for consoles at no additional cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.”

Sony has missed some opportunities with the number of legendary games behind itData that, as I said before, have not shone as well as they should due to the controversies over their limited catalog (which, yes, is scarce) and poor communication, but on which we must reflect because they are important for our environment. Having the opportunity to purchase these classic games individually is a method that we have to keep fighting to keep. And yes, I say struggling because, as you may have seen, Sony’s statements talk about “certain” games and “some titles available for individual purchase”. I want to understand that this refers more to the PlayStation 3 catalog, that a lot of it will be streamed, and that the vast majority of PSP, PS1 and PS2 games will be available for purchase. But with all of that, I’m also pointing directly at the way Nintendo has set up its catalog of classics with Nintendo Switch Online, where the only way to access these games is through their subscription service, with no way to purchase them individually.

Offering subscription-only classic games is a way to hijack our wallets. It forces you to a series of factors if you want to finish that JRPG from twenty years ago that you want to replay or discover for the first time. First of all, you have to pay every month that you keep playing the game in question or you will lose your access, while it creates a sense of urgency, of having to play before the end of the month, if you do not want to continue paying for the service. But even more so if it is an eternal game, one of those that you always want to have there to play “a game” from time to time. For me, not being able to own certain games, even digitally, is like a sword of Damocles over my head judging whether I am making the service in question profitable.

And hey, I have no problem using current game subscription services. It can be understood that you want to enjoy a game once and that’s it. But This model supports individual purchase For those who want to have it forever. It is even more serious with the classics, works that many people do want to own and, therefore, the fact of offering them only for rent under a subscription service, forcing a return to the second-hand collectors’ markets (or pulling emulation , which is what they are going to get) or versions on other consoles, it is a complete mistake.

Sony has missed some opportunities with the number of legendary games behind it. Seen the initial catalog, at least in Asian territory, they have a long way to go to honor it and increase the initial print run. I don’t know when it will happen, maybe in five or ten years, but at least it seems that they have understood that backward compatibility is a necessary asset, a historical debt and also a business opportunity. I am pleased that they have chosen to offer both routes. One to try these games through a (hopefully in the future we can call complete) subscription catalog, and also the option to buy it whenever you want. Information from those who are testing the service with Asian accounts comment that the price (at least for PSP and PSX) could be around 4 or 5 euros. I don’t know if the change will be accurate or not, or if all the games will cost the same, but that’s also good news. In addition, the fact that some of those that we already bought at the time are being transformed into these new versions with the new emulator, that they are improved with the CRT filters, save states and rewinds, balance my skepticism in other areas of this renewed service.