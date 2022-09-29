The revealing audios that expose the rejection of the Russian troops against Putin: “This war is the worst decision that our Government has made”

Leaked audios expose the rejection of Russian troops against Putin for his terrible management in the invasion of Ukraine

the american daily The New York Times published an article where he exposes verified audios of russian soldiers talking on the phone from the battlefield in Ukraine with their relatives in Russiaand in which they criticize the management of Putin of the war, the terrible conditions of their regiments or the difficulty in facing the Ukrainian troops.

“We are in Bucha. Our defense is stagnant, we are losing this war. They have given us orders to kill everyone we see (…) Putin is an idiot. He wants to take kyiv, but there is no way to do it”, Said one of the Russian soldiers in the audios to which the aforementioned newspaper had access.

Behind thousands of calls made between the military and their families in Russia, the Ukrainian government and its intelligence services were recording and analyzing each one of them. Until now, these audios had not been made public.

In those phone calls to friends and family, Russian soldiers offered damning insider accounts of battlefield failures and the executions of civilians, criticizing the Russian president a few weeks before the invasion of Ukraine.

“Mom, this war is the worst decision our government has ever made. When is all this going to end, Putin?”, expressed a Russian soldier to his mother, who responded by admitting that in Russia the media reported that everything was going “according to plan”.

Thanks to the audios, it is also possible to glimpse the losses that the Russian Armed Forces at the start of the war. A soldier from the 331st Airborne Regiment reported that the entire second battalion, of 600 soldiers, was “annihilated”.

Another member of the Russian Armed Forcesasked by a family member about the death toll, replied that in his regiment a third of the soldiers had lost their lives.

These audios, which allow us to understand the situation of the front by the Russian troops, have been verified by The New York Times crossing Russian phone numbers with messaging apps, a process that has taken two months.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced last week a “partial mobilization” of the population at the height of the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered several casualties in recent weeks following a series of counter-offensives by Ukrainian troops.

Las Ukrainian Armed Forces they have recovered part of the territory previously “occupied” by Russia in the east of the country, as in the case of the city of Izium, where mass graves with hundreds of bodies have been found.

This Wednesday, USA announced this Wednesday new package of arms and supplies for Ukraine, for 1,100 million dollars. In this way, the administration of Joe Biden renews its commitment to the country for its defense, in the medium and long term.

According to the Department of Defense, the items include 18 new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), radars and anti-drone batteries, and hundreds of armored vehicles.

Los HIMARS They are long-range projectile systems that, on past occasions, the United States had already sent to kyiv and that, according to the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierreare being effective on the battlefield.

The shipment is not intended for the forces that, these days, are advancing in an offensive against the Russian troops in the south of the country, but rather is scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine in a few months. “We will stand by the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes,” Jean-Pierre said.

This package is part of “a multi-year investment in essential skills for the strengthening of the Ukrainian armed forces at a time when they are defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

With this announcement, Washington’s assistance already adds up -since the beginning of the invasion- $16.2 billion. Likewise, if the military training and the aid that the US was already giving to kyiv is taken into account, it amounts to 16.9 billion since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

