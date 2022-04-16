The revelation about the present of Ferrari that makes people talk in Formula 1: “Leclerc reminds me of Schumacher”

Leclerc, who has just won two of the first three races, was compared to Schumacher

The beginning of the 2022 season of the formula 1 He showed a novelty that generated joy in a large part of the fans of the motor world. As it had not happened for several years, the present of the team Ferrari everyone is excited about a year that will see the team from Maranello as one of the great candidates to fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

The accounts are clear. From the hand of Charles Leclercwhich won the Grands Prix in Bahrain and Australia, the prancing Horse is the main attraction for the big circus. And it is precisely the Monegasque driver who is on everyone’s lips for his great performances on the track. The 24-year-old has already won two races, achieved two pole positions and has the three fastest laps so far in the championship..

His great present generated a consecrated former F1 driver to talk about his skills and compare him with one of the best of all time in the category. “I cringe when I see Charles’ performances, because Leclerc is currently showing a superiority that reminds me of Michael Schumacher.. Leclerc dominates like ‘Schumi’ used to, and not only is he a driver who is in a special state of form, Leclerc is also a really good guy,” he said. David Coulthard in statements to Channel 4the medium for which he works in England.

It should be remembered that the Scottish native competed hand in hand for the F1 title with the seven-time world champion in 2001. Aboard his McLaren, Coulthard finished behind the German and was runner-up in the category, in what it was his best result as a driver in his 14 seasons behind the wheel.

In addition to referring to Leclerc’s great start, the also presenter during the Grand Prix for the official broadcast praised the work done by the Italian team to return to the forefront of Formula 1.

The Monegasque driver after winning in Saudi Arabia (@Charles_Leclerc)

“Team boss Mattia Binotto has always kept a cool head over the last two years which have been very tough for the Italians. Under his leadership, Ferrari rolled up its sleeves. With the best car so far, Leclerc has also shown the best driving performance and the result is this dominance.”, analyzed Coulthard.

It is important to point out that Leclerc is leading the drivers’ championship with 71 points. Triumph in two competitions and was second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the winner was the Dutchman and current champion Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull. In the case of Ferrari, they are the clear dominators of the Constructors’ Cup: they add 104 units and are followed by the Mercedes team, which has 65 points.

Who Coulthard also spoke about was Leclerc’s teammate, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. The 27-year-old from Madrid was quick in qualifying but has failed to get on the podium in any of the races so far this year. Still, he remains in third place in the drivers’ championship (33 points).

“Charles’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, has to take a step forward because your teammate is always the first opponent and we can all see that the Ferrari is a winning car,” explained the Scotsman about the current situation of the Spanish driver.

Waiting for what will be the fourth date of the contest, to be held from April 22 to 24 at the Imola circuitthe single-seater F-75 of the Italian team seems to be the great candidate to put Ferrari back among the best in Formula 1.

David Coulthard spoke of the present of Formula 1 (AFP)

