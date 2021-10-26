The revelation of a former Barcelona advisor: “We had Vinicius Jr signed, but they betrayed me”

The Brazilian striker made the difference in the merengue attack (Efe)

Vinicius Jr He was one of the most outstanding players of the last Clásico that was played at the Camp Nou between the FC Barcelona and the Real Madrid. The Brazilian proved to be up to the big commitments and, despite not converting, he knew how to make a difference in the attack merengue.

The 21-year-old is the future bet of the White House, that paid 50 million euros for it in 2017, when he was just 16. This operation was a headache for FC Barcelona, ​​which according to the former scout culé in Brazil, Andrew Cury, everything was arranged for him to sign for the entity blaugrana.

“Vinicius was signed by Barsa. The player’s agents were very good friends of mine. This topic was already there for us, but at the last second my friends betrayed me and the club. Since 2017 we have not talked to each other ”, acknowledged the former head of the entity’s technical secretariat in America, in dialogue with the program What do you play of the chain SER Catalunya.

Vinicius is the future of Real Madrid (Reuters)

Along these lines, Cury explained that the former Flamengo player had a certain fanaticism for Barcelona: “Vinicius is culé. But culé, culé. I can say that he cried with Barça’s comeback 6-1 against PSG “, he assured regarding the epic victory blaugrana in the second leg of the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16, in which Luis Enrique’s team qualified after turning a 4-0 against.

“Barça was always chosen in FIFA (…) And he said that the best player in the world was Neymar because he was at Barça. And this I tell him if I have him in front of him because he is a good person and I would not deny it, “he added.

At the same time, the Brazilian manager revealed that tI had everything arranged with Rodrygo, but that finally Barcelona did not want to sign him and after his refusal, Real Madrid also went for him.

Real Madrid signed Rodrygo and Vinicius (Europa Press)

“His father (Rodrygo’s) was good people to us. Óscar Grau and Pep Segura We were in the office of the president of Santos, but we did not close it. Barça did not want to sign him. And then Madrid went for Rodrygo ”, he explained before telling an intimacy.

“Madrid signed Vinicius without seeing a single match of his. But since he knew that Barça wanted him, Florentino went for him so that Neymar would not happen to him. But one thing happened. Since they had not seen it, he was scared when he saw that Barça was going to sign Rodrygo, because he thought he could be the good one, not Vinicius. And that Neymar could happen to him. That is why he also signed Rodrygo ”.

Finally, Cury referred to the best negotiation of his career, that of Neymar: “It cost a lot to bring it. Neymar came for the love of this club. In normal conditions it did not come. Real Madrid offered him 100 million euros more “

