The revelation of a former Real Madrid goalkeeper: “I saw Messi say things you can’t imagine”

Explosive statements by the former footballer Jerzy Dudek in his recent autobiography called Un camino real, in which he reviews his career and provides an opinion on some of the stars with whom he met on the pitch. The 48-year-old Pole surprised with his sayings, especially directed towards Lionel Messi.

The former goalkeeper stood out in the Feyenoord of the Netherlands and in the Liverpool, in which it was between 2001 and 2007 until it was bought by Real Madrid. In the Spanish team he shared a squad with great stars such as Sergio Ramos, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo Y Karim Benzema, among others, who used to shine in the field of Santiago BernabeuUnlike him, because he only played 10 games in four years.

In his book, Dudek he referred to Lionel Messi, who in the 2007/08 season was already the undisputed starter in the Barcelona and, in the following campaign, it was consecrated with the arrival of Guardiola to technical management, replacing Frank Rijkaard. The former goalkeeper revealed about the Argentine soccer player: “It was very misleading and provocative, just like the Barcelona Y Pep Guardiola. I saw Messi say such rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you cannot imagine a person so calm and apparently pleasant ”.

Jerzey Dudek played four seasons at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

His phrases surprise, not only because the Pole must have heard them from the substitutes’ bench, but because The flea He is not usually described as a “provocative” player. Although at that time the Spanish classic was going through a moment of extreme violence, especially since Jose Mourinho landed in the merengue cast in 2010, there are few files that exist of Messi arguing with an opponent, although it is true that Pepe Y Ramos, his current partner in the PSGThey were two defenders who used to punish him with harsh infractions.

Dudek, who in 10 games played with him Real Madrid received 18 goals, also dedicated lines to Cristiano Ronaldo in his autobiography: “Self-centered, Unbelievably Competitive, and a Winner.” In addition, he rated Raul, idol of Real Madrid, as an “arrogant” person, although “in the end, he is a normal guy”.

The Pole emerged from GKS Tychy He knew how to take over the goal of the national team for several years and came to complete 67 matches, and played the 2002 World Cup in Korea Japan. Feyenoord celebrated two titles and with him Liverpool another three, while in the Spanish team he was part of the squad that won La Liga and the Super Cup in 2008 and the Copa del Rey in 2011.

