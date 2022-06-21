The revelation of the president of the French Football Federation that bothered Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé responded to the president of the FFF on Twitter (Reuters)

The french soccer teamlast world champion, is not living her best moment in the run-up to the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after remaining in the last place in zone A of group 1 from Nations League after accumulating only 2 points from the four games played so far.

To the poor sports performance was added an institutional problem, after the difference of opinion between the entity and the environment of Kylian Mbappé on image rights was made known; a crack that intensified after the latest statements by the president of the French Football Federation (FFF).

In an interview given to Sunday newspaperthe 80-year-old manager Noel Le Graetassured that the PSG striker seriously thought about leaving the selection after being eliminated in Euro 2020, words that the player himself quickly came out to clarify on his social networks.

Le Graet’s statements did not go down well with the footballer’s environment (Reuters)

“I was angry, I didn’t want to play with the French team anymore., something that evidently did not think at the time. Kylian is a winner and he was very frustrated after the tie, like all of us, “revealed the president of the FFF, referring to what happened against Switzerland in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

That June 28, 2021, the Blues they tied with the Swiss (3-3) in regulation time and the passage to the quarterfinals was defined by penalties. The PSG star was in charge of kicking the fifth and last for the Gauls with the misfortune of missing it and be eliminated from the tournament in which Italy finally became champion.

“… I had received it after the European Championship, he found that the Federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism on the networks ”, Le Graët recounted. “We had seen each other for five minutes in my office. He was very frustrated like all of us for the elimination (…) ”, he explained.

After the publication of the interview, those words reached the eyes of the footballer himself who did not hesitate to take action on the matter and explain the reason for that decision which he finally chose not to carry out.

“The explained that the criticism was related to racism and not to the penalty award. But he considered that there was no racism”, the 23-year-old limited himself to answering through a post on his official Twitter account. Twitter.

After you liveone of the most intense seasons of his careerthe PSG striker, who signed the renewal with the Parisian club ruling out his arrival at Real Madrid, is enjoying his vacation before returning to the orders of Mauricio Pochettino in what will be a semester full of commitments in which they stand out two goals: do a good role at the start of the Champions League and fight to defend the World title in Qatar.

