The revelations of the best sherpa in the world: “I have seen many bodies going up or down the mountain”

The view of the Himalayas from a base camp on Everest, Nepal (Getty)

The best climbers in the world dream of conquering all 14 summits, a goal that is so difficult to achieve that nearly 50 have achieved it. Incredible as it may seem, a Nepali has done these traverses twice and has set an incredible record thanks to his vital work as a mountaineer guide.

Gold Sherpa grew up in the district of Sankhuwasabha in the east of Nepal, a remote rural and poor area where Makalu rises, the fifth highest mountain in the world. At the age of 30, while many of his acquaintances were making money on the hills, he was farming potatoes and corn and raising yaks, a bovid mammal typical of Central Asia.

In an interview with the news agency AFPrecounted how one day he decided to leave the farm to devote himself to mountaineering and change his life: “I asked myself: If those who couldn’t carry as much as I could go back to town after climbing mountains, why couldn’t I do it?”. It was thus that he decided to follow that example, wishing that this work would allow him to support his family of eight members and fulfill his dream of “wearing mountain equipment”.

Sanu Sherpa is 47 years old (AFP)

With the help of his friends who lent him the necessary clothing and tools for the journeys, Sanu Sherpa crowned his first 8 thousand in 2006 as a guide to a South Korean group on the summit Cho Oyu. “I felt that Korean climbers wouldn’t be able to make it to the top, but I had to do it because I wouldn’t get a job if I came back unsuccessfully,” he recalled of that first life-changing experience.

Nepalese guides, usually from the Sherpa ethnic group that inhabits the valleys around Everest, are considered the backbone of the Himalayan mountaineering industry.. They carry most of the equipment and food, fix the ropes, and repair the ladders. It is -without a doubt- a risky occupation, especially after 8,000 meters, an instance that is known as “the death zone”, because there is not enough oxygen in the air to stay alive for a long period.

About 14 people die each year in Nepal alone trying to reach some of the highest peaks and a third of deaths on Everest are from local porters, a statistic that highlights the risk they take to fulfill their clients’ dreams of reaching the highest peaks in the world.

“I have seen many bodies going up or down the mountain,” Sherpa commented. “I walk on the same route or on the same mountain. How will my family and children live if I end up with the same fate?

Sanu Sherpa was received as a hero in Nepal after achieving the record of the double ascent to the 14 peaks (AFP)

It is that his ability to reach the highest peaks has made him one of the most coveted guides in the world. It is worth mentioning that a climb of this style can cost a mountaineer 45 thousand dollars, part of which is used to pay the Sherpas, who are experts in this kind of adventure. In recent years, several films have shed light on the crucial role of Nepalese climbers, such as “Sherpa” launched in 2015 or the most recent “The 14 eight-thousanders: There is nothing impossible”.

At 47 years old, Sanu has climbed twice each of the 14 peaks of 8 thousand meters. But that’s not all, but several of them have been uploaded on more occasions: Mount Everest, for example, has already done it seven times. “What I have done is not something that is impossible. I was just doing my job.”

The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nepal, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, assured that the double ascent to the highest peaks of the planet places Gold Sherpa as “a source of inspiration for climbers around the world”.

Back in Kathmandu after achieving his feat, the climber is preparing a fourth ascent of Manaslu with a client and is receiving offers from other expeditions. “I can do the triple ascension”, He says. “But that may depend on luck.” Meanwhile, his family has asked him to retire and return to the farm after successfully facing so many challenges.

With information from AFP

