The Revolution and the World’ – Variety

Amazon Prime has picked up U.S. rights to two-part documentary “Cuba: The Revolution and the World,” produced by the U.Okay.’s Brook Lapping and France’s Temps Noir.

The U.S. deal is one among a swathe of world gross sales for the BBC and Arte France-commissioned historical past of Cuba’s revolution, which is being repped by Arte Distribution.

Nationwide Geographic U.S. has additionally picked up the doc for Nat Geo Mundo, its Spanish Language channel in the U.S.

Different territories embrace: TV HK in Hong Kong; Fox Latin America, overlaying all Latin America; HRT in Croatia; DR in Denmark; Planete Plus in Poland; RTP in Portugal; VRT in Flemish Belgium; and Sky Arte in Italy.

These offers add to pre-sales with SVT in Sweden, CBC/Société Radio Canada, and NRK in Norway, together with the authentic companions Arte in France and the BBC in the U.Okay. The gross sales come after the movie’s transmission on Arte in France.

The BBC will broadcast the sequence later this 12 months as “Cuba: Castro vs the World” in two episodes entitled “The Armed Wrestle” and “The Allure Offensive.”

“Cuba: The Revolution and the World” takes views from each aspect — together with the Cubans, Russians and People — to disclose how Fidel Castro and his compatriots contributed to altering the world.

Norma Percy, govt producer at Brook Lapping, mentioned: “It’s a implausible story of how, for 30 years, Fidel Castro used arms and cash from the Soviet Union to ship Cuban forces throughout continents to vary the world. A Soviet official who handled Castro put it: ‘Little Cuba. 110,000 sq. kms and it acted virtually like an excellent energy.’”

Percy added: “We acquired all these at the coronary heart of the story — presidents, prime ministers, spies, revolutionaries — to take us behind closed doorways to indicate us how Castro got here up with new methods to undermine his highly effective neighbor.”

Factual producer Brook Lapping’s portfolio of worldwide sequence contains: “Inside Europe: 10 Years of Turmoil,” “Inside Obama’s White Home,” “Iran and The West,” “Putin, Russia and The West” and “The Iraq Warfare.”

“Cuba: The Revolution and the World” is govt produced by Percy for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media, govt produced by Serge Gordey, Martin Laurent and Tancrède Ramonet for Temps Noir and directed by Delphine Jaudeau and Mick Gold. The sequence is distributed internationally by Arte Distribution.