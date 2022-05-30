The rhythmic video game Hatsune Miku Project DIVA Mega Mix+ arrives by surprise on PC: trailer and details

The game, starring the popular virtual singer, is an extended version of the one that Nintendo Switch received in 2020.

Hatsune Miku es todo un musical phenomenon that long ago crossed the Japanese borders. The virtual diva came to Nintendo Switch last year 2020, debuting as a leader in Japanese lands with her new title in the Project DIVA series of rhythmic video games. But now it’s the PC gamers who have to follow the music because SEGA had a surprise in store for us.

Debuts with over 170 songs availableHatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ has landed on PC and it has done so by expanding the 2020 video game with even more content. This latest installment debuts with more than 170 songs available to play, each accompanied by a unique video clip, with classics like ‘Melt’ or ‘Cendrillon’ and new songs like ‘Catch The Wave’.

We can fully customize both Miku and her friendsAs usual, we can fully customize both Miku and her friends, with more than 500 hairstyles, outfits and many accessories. In the description of the game on Steam, SEGA points out that we can choose the aspect in each video clip, being able to create endless possibilities. These customization options also include a full custom t-shirt editor.

We will be able to design our own t-shirts on the front and back for our characters to wear on stage. We can also choose between two different visual aspects, alternating between the classic ‘Future Tone’ style and the ‘Mega Mix’ design, with a more anime look. The game will also allow us to customize the playlists to organize our concerts as we prefer.

