The richest is Jeff Bezos, CEO of AMAZON, the first person to have $ 200 billion in assets

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in the world, whose wealth has crossed the $ 200 billion mark. In Indian currency, it is about 14859.30 billion rupees. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bezos' wealth also increased as Amazon's shares reached record highs on Wednesday and became the first person in the world with $ 200 billion in assets.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the company's founder Elon Musk's wealth has increased to $ 101 billion due to the surge in shares of Tesla Inc. Explain that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg joined the $ 100 billion club in the beginning of August. On Wednesday, his wealth has increased by $ 8.5 billion.

Corona reduced due to GDP, increased wealth of rich people

During the Corona virus infection this year, the wealth of the 500 richest people in the world has increased by $ 809 billion. On the one hand, due to Corona, while the record of GDP fell and millions of people lost their jobs, the wealth of the 500 top rich has increased by 14 percent since January.

The wealth of Elon Musk, who is second in the rich, has increased by $ 73.6 billion this year. At the same time, the wealth of the richest man Jeff Bozes has increased by $ 87.1 billion.

Mukesh Ambani of India is in the top five among the rich

Mukesh Ambani of India has become the first Asian to join the top 5 rich people of the world this month along with the Tech Businessman of America. This year, his property has increased by $ 22.5 billion (about Rs 1671.67 billion). The biggest reason behind this was the recent investment made by companies like Facebook and Silver Lake in the tech business of their company Reliance Industries. At present, Mukesh Ambani is the 7th richest person in the world and has assets of $ 81.1 billion.