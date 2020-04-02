The Rick And Morty Plot That Was Originally An Idea For Dan Harmon’s Community

Within the episode’s subplot, Rick takes a universe detour in order that he can use a personal lavatory. When he finds out mentioned bathroom can also be being utilized by somebody named Tony, Rick berates him for many of the episode. Regardless of all of it, Tony stays intent on utilizing the identical lavatory as Rick, who later punishes Tony and plans to destroy him earlier than ultimately studying that Tony died in an try to dwell his life to the fullest. Womp-womp. Ought to this concept ever have made it into an episode of Community, Jeff Winger would have in all probability been in Tony’s place, however it might have seemingly been far easier.