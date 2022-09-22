The Rider vs. Glovo Law: a fine of 78.9 million euros in Spain for having false self-employment… Glovo confirms that it will appeal

It has just been known that the Labor Inspection in Spain has imposed a fine of 78.9 million euros on Glovo for labor fraud. Going against the Rider Law in Spain, which obliges to hire the personnel in charge of the distributionit is estimated that Glovo had 10,614 workers as false self-employed (8,331 workers in Barcelona and 2,283 in Valencia).

The sanction imposed is for the following: in Barcelona a sentence of 39 million fine for using false self-employed and 24 million in Social Security contributions that should have been quoted. In in Valencia there are 10.7 million for the fine and 5 million for the contributions that Glovo has not paid. In addition, according to what is known so far, there is also another 2,500 euros fine for obstruction of justice.

Genbeta has contacted Glovo and the company explains that the inspected period refers to the year 2018 until August 11, 2021 with the entry into force of the Rider Law (that is, it is not related to the Rider Law). The company defends itself alleging that “during the inspection period, Glovo asked to expand and provide their evidence, reflections and assessments as well as different documentation, something that was rejected by the labor inspection and postponed until when the certificate was presented”.

Glovo has been circumventing this law for some time





Last August, we learned of another sanction against Glovo of 2.06 million euros, imposed by the Inspection for fraudulently maintaining 351 riders in Girona, Tarragona and Lleida. That was the first sanction that comes from many others that will be scattered throughout the peninsula.

Already at that time we said that it is expected that in the end Glovo will be fined 100 million euros for this same case at the national level. In the documents discovered today it appears that in Spain Glovo faces 172 legal cases, has received 54 minutes from the Labor Inspection and has undergone 28 inspections.

Although the Rider Law is from the year 2021, a year earlier the Supreme Court ruled on an issue that had already faced different courts. The Supreme Court recognized that “the relationship between a delivery man (‘rider’) and the Glovo company has a labor nature.” That is, the Glovo couriers are salaried and therefore have been working as false self-employed.

With all this, Glovo has been hiring people by the dropper (for example, 2,000 in July). In the fine known today, the Labor Inspectorate says that “the company is not a mere intermediary in the contracting of services between businesses and distributors, but rather provides delivery and courier services, setting the essential conditions for the provision of said service.”

Last year, the Barcelona company closed its series F investment round with a value of 450 million euros: this was the largest round for a Spanish startup in history.

Glovo’s version on this subject

Genbeta has contacted Glovo who recalls that the inspected period refers to the year 2018 until August 11, 2021 with the entry into force of the Rider law (ie not related to the Rider Law). In addition, he says that “the notified amount includes not only the proposals for Social Security contributions but also a proposal for a sanction for each delivery person.”

For Glovo, who claims to have wanted to show documentation during the investigation and that this was rejected, this “is a unilateral resolution, which implies a proposal from the inspection, against which the company has to present its allegationsand after the processing of an ex officio procedure in the field of justice, the same will be analyzed in order to propose a settlement and/or infraction act.

Thus, the Rider Law, which came into force after August 11, 2021, has nothing to do with the sanctioned period and therefore does not derive from it. “I confirm that it will be appealed,” say Glovo spokesmen.