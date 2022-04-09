The ridiculous prank on this father in Elden Ring shows that playing together is not always better

A player shares a game with his father in the FromSoftware game, although he is far from helping him.

A multitude of Elden Ring videos have gone viral since its launch, and the one we are here to bring you today is still a curiosity that hides an incontestable truth: in FromSoftware You have to be careful not only with the invasions, but also with who gives you a hand.

The game allows us to play cooperatively with a friend to face different challenges during our trip, but a Reddit user has made the experience even more personal sharing a game with his father. In principle, the objective was to help him, but there are times for jokes and the son has decided to play the one you see below:

The video, which accumulates tens of thousands of views on the platform, shows this trolling from the point of view of the father, who sees how his son stands between him and the exit sitting in the corresponding space. Desperate for not being able to cross, he decides to run towards him and jump, at which point the player moves away from him and makes his own father fall from the tower, falling to his death and losing the runes obtained.

It is just one of the curious moments that Elden Ring leaves us, which has humorous videos like this one (or that user who is characterized as Sonic) and other more serious ones where the players demonstrate their abilities to deal with capital challengessuch as games where no hits are allowed or even other more demanding games limited to not receiving any type of damage.

More about: Elden Ring, Joke and FromSoftware.