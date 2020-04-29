The Ridiculous Reason Pirates Of The Caribbean Had To Make Johnny Depp’s Hat Out Of Rubber

Captain Jack Sparrow has plenty of standard equipment, however few of them imply as a lot to him as his hat. He solely takes it off willingly just a few occasions, and when it does come off, there appears to be nothing he desires greater than to get it again on. Plainly is perhaps one thing of a case of artwork imitating life, as apparently conserving Jack Sparrow’s hat on his head was fairly tough throughout Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This resulted within the costume designer taking the bizarre step of creating the hat (finally) not out of leather-based, however out of rubber.