The Ridiculous Twist Ending of Netflix’s ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ Explained

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn for those who haven’t watched (or a minimum of plan to observe) all six episodes of “Behind Her Eyes,” now streaming on Netflix.

Urgent play on the primary episode of “Behind Her Eyes,” all I knew was that there was going to be a capital-t Twist that will or might not trigger me to lose what’s left of my thoughts. Actually, the ending of the Sarah Pinborough novel that the Netflix sequence relies on was initially marketed to readers with ominous subway adverts warning folks “DON’T TRUST THIS BOOK” and the performatively astonished hashtag, “#WTFThatEnding.” Brief of Googling it, although, I might by no means have guessed simply how ridiculous That Ending was till I obtained to see it with my very own two bewildered eyes.

In its first few episodes, “Behind Her Eyes” is a fascinating sufficient psychosexual thriller a few trio of bored folks making an attempt, as bored folks usually do, to make their lives extra attention-grabbing by making their lives a bit sexier. Louise (Simona Brown), a lonely younger single mother itching for adventures of her personal, finds herself irresistibly drawn to her good-looking boss, David (Tom Bateman), and his enigmatic spouse, Adele (Eve Hewson). As directed by Erik Richter Strand and written by Angela LaManna (“The Punisher”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Hannibal”), “Behind Your Eyes” begins as an successfully tense, chilly story of temptation gone awry, and the superior energy of holding secrets and techniques as forex to make use of in opposition to the folks you declare to like.

Hewson is terrifying within the function of an individual on the sting of snapping at any given second, a state of being that an more and more sputtering Bateman has extra hassle embodying. The sequence standout is Brown, who’s significantly good at straddling the road between intrigued outsider and keen participant within the couple’s ongoing thoughts video games. The present takes care to present Louise her personal motivations and company, which Brown brings to life so naturally that it’s genuinely painful to observe Louise throw every little thing she loves away for a harmful thrill.

If the shifting alliances between Louise, Adele and David had been the final word level of the present, I’d most likely like “Behind Your Eyes” sufficient to advocate it. However after watching all six episodes, I can’t try this — except you’re into baffling TV practice wrecks, which you most likely are for those who’re studying this text, anyway.

Slowly, certainly, after which very all of the sudden, “Behind Your Eyes” goes from a taut thriller to the realm of the weird and downright fantastical. After Louise and Adele bond over their shared night time terrors, Adele surreptitiously coaches her new pal into taking management of her goals and, ultimately, practising astral projection. As we discover out in sporadic flashbacks to Adele’s time in a rehab facility after narrowly escaping the home hearth that killed her dad and mom, Adele is practiced on the artwork of floating out of her physique to turn out to be a shapeless Tinkerbell blur that zips all over the world and spies on family members to maintain tabs and gather collateral. She even discovered a solution to train her methods to Rob (Robert Aramayo), a charismatic addict she meets within the facility who shortly falls in love with Adele, or a minimum of the wealthy and engaging life that Adele seems to reside. Within the current day, Adele appears to be doing the identical with Louise, at which level Louise’s nightmares — as soon as sharp and genuinely scary illustrations of her innermost fears —morph into blunt shortcuts to the present’s supernatural finish.

Having defined all that, I gained’t maintain you in suspense any longer concerning the wild finale of “Behind Her Eyes,” which is certainly as shocking because the story desires it to be, however not in a method that makes a lot satisfying sense.

When Louise activates Adele as soon as and for all and tries to safe David for herself, Adele decides to burn her life down — actually, as she units her home on hearth and shoots herself full of heroin. Louise, nonetheless a good sufficient particular person to not need Adele useless, runs to the home in a panic, astral projecting herself inside to see what’s occurring when she will’t bodily get in. On this essential second, Adele astral initiatives herself out to Louise’s sleeping physique and burrows herself inside, leaving Louise’s consciousness to get sucked into Adele’s virtually comatose physique for good.

However wait! That’s not all! Adele, because it seems, wasn’t even Adele within the first place. After Adele taught Rob the way to astral undertaking and launched him to the very dashing David over a decade in the past, Rob determined that he’d reasonably have Adele’s life than Adele and stole her physique like he’s now stolen Louise’s, simply in time for her to marry David and drive off into the sundown, fortunately ever after. This revelation will get about 5 minutes of display screen time earlier than the ultimate credit of roll, leaving me to reel in seething frustration.

Right here’s the factor concerning the ending of “Behind Her Eyes”: it’s shocking, however much more than that, it’s silly.

It’s not even that I’m against the astral projection of all of it, although that side sneaks up in such a method that it took me longer than it ought to have to appreciate it wasn’t simply half of Adele and Louise’s nightmares. The present is simply so involved with making the ultimate moments such an enormous out-of-body shock — each actually and figuratively — that it doesn’t trouble to make us perceive what Rob as a personality is doing or pondering as soon as he’s inside Adele’s physique. As written and performed by Aramayo within the flashbacks, Rob is a cheeky ne’er do effectively who was principally blissful to reside his life whereas making enjoyable cameos in Adele’s. As soon as he decides to swap our bodies, although, he apparently simply turns into a robotic Stepford nightmare who’s decided to maintain David to himself eternally, even when David will get simply as snarly and unsightly again. There’s completely no hint of the Rob we met earlier than in Adele’s current day characterization, most likely simply because that will’ve been too huge a touch.

And sure, at this level, it’s unimaginable not to consider the implications of a narrative that hinges on an apparently evil omnisexual man who takes over the our bodies of two ladies, one of whom is Black, to be able to reside out his fantasies. Did Rob all the time need to reside life as a lady, or was it simply the attract of David that satisfied him to? Why is his notion of what it means to behave like a lady such an ice queen model of the vivacious one who was so full of life that he wanted to steal her physique? Does the present totally perceive what a fancy and fucked up alternative it’s for him to take over Louise’s physique particularly, provided that the present doesn’t in any other case acknowledge that she is Black, and even embody every other Black characters past her quick household? Are the hybrid “Get Out” and “Us” vibes on the tail finish of the sequence, which sees a all of the sudden placid Louise turning to her disturbed son within the backseat of her automobile with a bone-chilling smile, intentional or simply deeply by-product? None of these questions have any tangible solutions, as a result of laying the groundwork for and addressing the implications of this reveal would imply dropping some of its shock worth — which apparently, is a very powerful half.

I sat with this ending for a couple of hours to try to work out if I used to be morally offended by it. I’m certain I may very well be, if I saved desirous about it. However within the chilly gentle of day, I simply maintain coming again to my first response: that “Behind Her Eyes” is simply too ridiculous to take even half as severely because the present takes itself.