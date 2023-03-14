The Rig Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Matthew Jacobs, Morgan, David MacPherson, and Meg Salter wrote the supernatural thriller series The Rig. Alex Holmes and John Strickland are in charge of directing the show, and Suzanne Reid is in charge of making it. David Macpherson is the one who made the show. John Strickland is in charge of the first three episodes, and Alex Holmes is in charge of the last three.

The series has a total of 6 chapters with a runtime of 47 – 55 minutes per episode. All of the episodes are filmed in Scotland. Half of the actors were also from Scotland. After the trailer came out, everyone who liked the show had high hopes for it. The trailer was a lot of fun to watch. But after the show came out, many people thought the story wasn’t good enough. The only thing that’s going to keep you interested in the show is how well everyone plays their part.

The Rig Season 2

The actors have done a commendable job with the minimum time limit those who have got. We can’t really expect any of the actors in a show like The Rig to get more time to show how their characters change. In the short time they had, they did a great job. Be it Magnus playing the boss from the old days, Fulmer being a troublemaker, and Alwyn being the one who doesn’t care what happens. Many people have different opinions about the show, but we can’t deny that it has a unique plot. If you haven’t seen the show yet, you should give it a shot. IMDb gives The Rig an overall score of 6.1, Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 75%, and NationalWorld gives it a score of 4 out of 5.

Will there be a season 2 of The Rig?

Prime Video has confirmed that a second season of The Rig has been ordered. Yes, there will be a second season of the show. Filming will start later this year.

The Rig Season 1 summary

Six episodes make up season one of The Rig. The first episode starts with the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig getting ready to go home. But the cost is said to be late, and Baz is upset because Fulmer has taken his place on the list.

When a mysterious fog encircles the oil rig and makes it impossible to see or talk to anyone, the crew is scared to even more. After this, something bad happens, and Baz falls from a tower and hurts himself very badly. Hutton starts a mutiny and tells everyone that the Bravo oil rig is heading to be shut down, but that the crew’s leader, Magnus, is keeping this secret.

But Magnus ends up getting everyone under control, and then all of a sudden it starts to rain ash. When Baz gets up fully healed, the crew is even more shocked. He starts to act strange. It turns out that certain primitive parasitic life forms were riding on the ash. And something was going on at the bottom of the ocean floor, making it shake. As Rose tries to find out what’s going on, the crew starts to go crazy. Rose wants to find out that an ancient life form has come back to life and that there may be a mass extinction going on.

As the fog lifts, the crew finds out that the nearby Kinloch Charlie has blown up. A few people in a lifeboat make it to the Bravo. Cloake is one of them. At first, everyone thinks that the parasite is out to kill them because of a suspicious man.

The Rig Season 2 Cast

Some of the first season’s actors are almost certain to not be back because their characters died. Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Emun Elliott, and Cameron Fulton are all unlikely to return because their characters died unless there are some sci-fi tricks up their sleeves.

Baz, who is played by Calvin Demba, is a character whose future is less clear. At the end of the season, he seemed to dissolve into the spores of the ancestor. This means that although the rig was damaged with him still on board, he could come back as a physical manifestation of the ancestor in the future.

Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan

Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite

Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji

Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw

Mark Addy as David Coake

Nikhil Parmar as Harish

The Rig Season 2 Plot

At the end of the season, Rose, Fulmer, and Magnus make peace with this mysterious creature by leaving Baz behind. We do know, though, that Coake was always playing the crew. He made up narratives regarding what occurred at the other rigs and why he was there in the first place.

Of course, Coake’s biggest lie to date was at the conclusion of the final episode. When the helicopters got there, they were assumed to take to the air and protect a few people. But while the important people were in the helicopter, he told them they wouldn’t be going back to the rig. Everyone was upset because this meant that thousands and thousands of laborers were going to die.

If there were a second season, I think they could go into more detail about what this strange fog is or how the crew is trying to get rid of Coake. In all likelihood, it might be both at once. Rose, Magnus, and Fulmer could attempt to eliminate Coake by talking to the person in charge and showing them how they can work with this fog rather than trying to kill it. The fact that the company trusts Coake to do his job will be the biggest problem.

The Rig Season 2 Release Date

The second season of The Rig will start filming later this year in Edinburgh. Season 1 had a lengthy production process because of modifications and delays forced by Covid-19. Eventually, the wait won’t seem as long the second time around while the fans anxiously anticipate new episodes. We might not see season 2 until late 2024 at the earliest.

Is there a trailer for The Rig season 2?

The second season of The Rig doesn’t have a trailer yet, but we’ll ensure that we keep this page up-to-date if any new footage comes out.

Where can I watch The Rig season 2?

The Rig was made available on January 6, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. On Amazon Prime Video, you can watch all 6 episodes of the show.