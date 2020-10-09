The Right Stuff cast | Full list of characters in Disney Plus series

The story of the Mercury Seven is about to be retold for a brand new era on Disney Plus, with an all-new cast in tow to play the aspiring astronauts.

Set in the Nineteen Fifties, The Right Stuff depicts the determined try by the US to beat Russia into house, beginning as NASA selects seven elite candidates from the armed forces to be thought of as potential astronauts.

Disney Plus has assembled a big ensemble cast for this newest adaptation, led by Fits star Patrick J Adams as media savvy marine John Glenn, and Jake McDorman as his rival Alan Shepard.

Who would be the first to make it into house? You’ll need to tune in to seek out out, however in the meantime, get to know the cast of The Right Stuff with our information to the important thing gamers.

Jake McDorman performs Alan Shepard



Who’s Alan Shepard? Shepard is an achieved take a look at pilot who is chosen to be half of the Mercury Seven programme. He’s an enthralling women man however dislikes folks prying into his private life, nor does he know the way to deal with himself with the media. His most important rival is John Glenn, with the 2 of them depicted as frontrunners for the coveted astronaut job.

What else has Jake McDorman been in? McDorman might be finest identified for his lead function in Limitless, the short-lived tv series primarily based on the Bradley Cooper movie of the identical identify. He additionally performed Mike Pratt in the long-running US remake of Shameless, Jeff in vampire comedy What We Do in The Shadows, and Captain Metropolis in HBO’s Watchmen series.

Who performed Alan Shepard in The Right Stuff (1983)? Shepard was portrayed by Scott Glenn in The Right Stuff movie adaptation, who lately appeared in Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders as blind ninja Stick.

Patrick J Adams performs John Glenn



Who’s John Glenn? Glenn is chosen from the Marine Corp to be a component of the Mercury Seven and rapidly rises to the problem. He’s very decided to be the primary American in house, as he feels it is going to assure his legacy for generations to return. Glenn can also be very polished and media savvy, gathering consideration from the press with ease.

What else has Patrick J Adams been in? Adams is finest identified for the function of lawyer Mike Ross in the hit authorized drama Fits, which he performed throughout the primary seven seasons. He has since appeared in Orphan Black, Legends of Tomorrow and Amazon Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete.

Who performed John Glenn in The Right Stuff (1983)? Acclaimed actor Ed Harris performed John Glenn in the unique movie, who presently stars in HBO’s Westworld.

Colin O’Donoghue performs Gordon Cooper



Who’s Gordon Cooper? Cooper is a take a look at pilot in the US Air Pressure and the youngest of the recruits to the Mercury Seven. He’s expert at his work however has a troubled dwelling life which may wreck his possibilities at being chosen.

What else has Colin O’Donoghue been in? O’Donoghue might be finest often called Captain Hook in the ABC fairytale series As soon as Upon a Time.

Who performed Gordon Cooper in The Right Stuff (1983)? Dennis Quaid performed Gordon ‘Gordo’ Cooper in The Right Stuff.

Aaron Staton performs Wally Schirra



Who’s Wally Schirra? Schirra is a take a look at pilot with a naval background who joins The Mercury Seven.

What else has Aaron Staton been in? Staton had a starring function as Ken Cosgrove in the acclaimed interval drama Mad Males. Online game followers can also bear in mind him as Cole Phelps in the 2011 detective sport L.A Noire, which was lately re-released on subsequent gen consoles.

Who performed Wally Schirra in The Right Stuff (1983)? Lance Henriksen performed Wally Schirra in the 1983 movie, identified for his sci-fi roles in Aliens, The Terminator and X-Recordsdata spin-off Millennium.

James Lafferty performs Scott Carpenter



Who’s Scott Carpenter? Carpenter is one other take a look at pilot with a naval background chosen to be a member of The Mercury Seven.

What else has James Lafferty been in? Lafferty is finest identified for his function as Nathan Scott in the teenager drama One Tree Hill, which he performed for a interval of 9 years. He has since appeared in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill Home.

Who performed Scott Carpenter in The Right Stuff (1983)? Charles Frank performed the function in the movie adaptation, who went on to be a recurring participant on American cleaning soap opera All My Youngsters.

Micah Inventory performs Deke Slayton



Who’s Deke Slayton? Deke is a take a look at pilot hailing from the US Air Pressure who makes it by means of the rigorous testing to develop into a member of the Mercury Seven.

What else has Micah Inventory been in? Inventory lately appeared in the Amazon Prime Video unique film Brittany Runs a Marathon, and earned a Tony Award nomination for his efficiency in It’s Solely A Play on Broadway.

Who performed Deke Slayton in The Right Stuff (1983)? Scott Paulin performed the Air Pressure veteran in the 1983 movie, who additionally had roles in Teen Wolf and Turner & Hooch.

Michael Trotter performs Gus Grissom



Who’s Gus Grissom? Grissom is a US Air Pressure pilot and member of the Mercury Seven, who enjoys searching in his spare time. He retains out of the limelight in comparability to the likes of fellow trainee astronaut John Glenn.

What else has Michael Trotter been in? Trotter’s earlier roles embrace Reno in Marvel’s Inhumans and Elden Donahue in the American drama series Underground.

Who performed Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff (1983)? He was first portrayed by Fred Ward in the 1983 unique.

Jordan Woods-Robinson performs Mike Turley



Who’s Mike Turley? Turley is a journalist who begins prying into the private life of Gordon Cooper, as public curiosity in the Mercury Seven reaches stratospheric ranges.

What else has Jordan Woods-Robinson been in? Woods-Robinson performed Eric Raeligh on The Strolling Useless, a recurring function all through seasons 5 to eight.

Nora Zehetner performs Annie Glenn

Who’s Annie Glenn? Annie is John’s spouse who takes care of their youngsters, however struggles with a extreme stutter.

What else has Nora Zehetner been in? Zehetner lately bagged roles in Kiefer Sutherland political thriller Designated Survivor and the ultimate season of Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD, the place she performed Viola.

Patrick Fischler performs Bob Gilruth



Who’s Bob Gilruth? Gilruth is one of the important thing figures in the early years of NASA, who directs the Challenge Mercury programme. He’s in search of solely the best recruits because the US races to beat Russia into house.

What else has Patrick Fischler been in? Fischler has lately appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return, surreal fantasy drama Comfortable! and the Apple TV+ unique series Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans.

Jackson Tempo performs Glynn Lunney



Who’s Glynn Lunney? Lunney is a younger worker of NASA engaged on Challenge Mercury, taking orders from Gilruth on the executive facet of the programme.

What else has Jackson Tempo been in? Tempo discovered a breakout function in the early seasons of political thriller Homeland as Chris Brody, the son of Damian Lewis’ mysterious veteran. He went on to play Gage in The Strolling Useless and Luke in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

