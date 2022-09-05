The Rings of Power’: a wave of criticism for ‘review bombing’ causes Amazon to take drastic measures

Last Friday the premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ took place, the long-awaited spin-off based on the universe created by JRR Tolkien that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. The series is having a huge success, quickly becoming the best series premiere in the entire history of the platform. Nevertheless, is also being plagued by consensus negative reviewsone more victim of the ‘review bombing‘.

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon suspended the possibility of writing reviews of Prime Video content on its website until 72 hours after its premiere, an initiative that the company started this summer for all its series and movies. Instead, websites like IMDb (owned by Amazon), or Rotten Tomatoes, they are being the great showcase of this eventsomething that seemed inevitable.

The ‘review bombing‘ was sadly unavoidable in this case

Being honest, of all the content that was going to come out soon, it was to be expected that a series of the stature of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was going to end up being a victim of ‘review bombing‘. In the end it is an expansion of a very long-lived universe and with all kinds of fans. However, those who contribute by posting unconstructive negative reviews (putting the minimum grade to try to hurt) and lowering the average grade cannot really be considered ‘fans’. In the end, It is usually factors external to the content that motivate this type of event..



Imagen: IMDb

This wave of negative criticism has led to lowering the score to 6.8 on IMDb, counting on 21,915 one-star reviews on the portal, meaning 24.3% of the total. Despite being owned by Amazon, the company has yet to apply the same 72-hour policy when it comes to reviews. On the other hand, on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score drops to 39%.

The ‘trolls’ already appeared from the first official trailer of the series, generally questioning the ideology and decisions made in the work. Racist and off-key criticism that the creators of the series had to deal with at the time.

The ‘review bombing‘ is not something new, and It doesn’t just happen in this sector either.. In fact, the last adaptation to be a victim of this event apart from the Prime Video series is ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’, which also received lynching by a large mass of users until it reached 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

That 72 hours pass before the user can leave a review on the web is a measure that, although correct, cannot stop the wave of agreed negative criticism. However, it may be that this event, much more notorious than in other examples given the magnitude of the series, feels like a chair and other portals end up adopting this policy.