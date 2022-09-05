The Rings of Power breaks all records to become the best premiere in Prime Video history

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought together 25 million viewers in its first 24 hoursofficially becoming the best premiere in Prime Video history.

Amazon shared the milestone in a press release, stating that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has broken all previous records after debuting “in more than 240 countries and territories around the world”.

25 million global viewers in the first 24 hours. Thank you for making #TheRingsOfPower the most watched series premiere on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/HeKCVNn5hx — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 3, 2022

“It is somewhat fitting that Tolkien’s stories, among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre, have brought us to this proud moment.“, says Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate and our showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew, for their tireless collaborative efforts and limitless creative energy. And it’s the tens of millions of fans watching, clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are, who are our true measure of success..”

Again, it’s hard to compare the rings to the dragons as we don’t have all the details, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power surpassed in audience the almost 10 million viewers of the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequelThe House of the Dragon, which was also the largest in HBO history.

