‘The Rings of Power’ has fixed one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest problems. But there is work to be done

A few days ago, HBO Max premiered ‘The House of the Dragon’, and it did so with a novelty on the platform: for the first time, a premiere came in 4K HDR. On Amazon Prime Video, luckily things didn’t get to that pointbecause 4K content has been on the platform for years, and practically every new series or movie arrives in that resolution and mastered in HDR or HDR10+.

Until now, however, Amazon hasn’t released new 4K and HDR content with Dolby Vision, meaning millions of non-HDR10+ compatible devices were playing their content in high dynamic range, with built-in benefits like palette and depth. Improved color rendering, but without the benefits of dynamic metadata. With ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, we finally have a great premiere on the platform that comes in the Dolby format.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

More quality than star originals like ‘The Boys’

On a television with Android TV and one with webOS we have been able to verify that the image quality of ‘The Rings of Power’ is much better than that of series like ‘The Boys’, which has been the great original of the platform so far this year and in previous years. In a Prime Video tool on Android TV, we have verified that the numbers correspond to this reality in image quality.



The tool indicates 20 Mbps of bitrate in ‘The Rings of Power’



Bitrate in ‘The Boys’: 15 Mbps compared to 20 Mbps in ‘The Rings of Power’

Dolby Vision is not yet available in The Boys, so we don’t know if this data will improve in the future if the platform includes Dolby’s dynamic metadata in this series. From the account of professionals in the sector such as @finalcutproes The quality of the HDR compression of certain content on the platform has been denounced for a long time. Then he recounted the progress he has seen in the quality of the content, which coincides with what we have appreciated, that we saw much worse quality in The Boys than in ‘The House of the Dragon’.

As we have commented several times, Prime has a problem (verified in numerous situations) with the UHD/HDR version in the contents whose image has texture. It literally rots the color away and is especially painful on skin tones. — finalcutpro.es (@finalcutproes) August 27, 2022

Damage detail. Areas with fine grain and others with macroblocks. UHDHDR. pic.twitter.com/Iuz2RunwNA — finalcutpro.es (@finalcutproes) November 21, 2021

I have finally been able to see the first chapter and the HDR in Dolby Vision works wonderfully. And The Wheel of Time looks much better than before. Let’s hope that Prime continues in this line. — finalcutpro.es (@finalcutproes) September 4, 2022

There are still problems to improve



‘The House of the Dragon’ has a better audio track than ‘The Rings of Power’.

Amazon has released ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ with great success in viewings and image quality. However, there are still problems to solve. First of all, the Apple TV application does not play Dolby Vision, as collected on Twitter Jose Saez-Merinowho also states that in HDR10 on Apple TV he sees it more subdued.

Prime Video audio on Atmos thus has half the bitrate of HBO on series like ‘Game of Thrones’, for example

It is an important device in very profitable markets like the United States, and beyond the control of the highlights, everything seems to be more muted in the HDR10 version that the Apple TV reproduces when compared to the Dolby Vision master that the applications integrated in the televisions.

In addition to all this, although Amazon has chosen to include a Dolby Atmos audio track in the series, the reality is that it is a track of lower quality than those of the competition. Streaming audio is always highly compressed, but in this case, according to the Apple TV 4K measurement tool, on Amazon Prime Video is more compressed than it serves, for example, HBO Max in the new versions of ‘Game of Thrones’. While in that series the audio arrives at 768 kbps, in ‘The Rings of Power’ it is at 448 kbps, despite the fact that both appear as Atmos on an Apple TV.