“The Rings of Power”, the series of “The Lord of the Rings”, will have an exclusive event in theaters

Series based on JRR Tolkien’s books

The Serie The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prepares to arrive Prime Video on September 2, but before that it will have a short stint in theaters, as announced by the official website of Amazon’s original production. The site is called “Trop fan screening” and it shows you the countries in which the event will take place. In Latin America it will happen only in Colombia and Argentina on August 31 .

“Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. ruins, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness. event.

“The Rings of Power” will have a theatrical release

Less than two weeks before the debut of the fiction directed by J. A. Bayonne, tickets went on sale that will also feature an event in New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Australia, England and Ireland. In all countries at the same local time and on the same day: August 31.

The fiction that is planned to be told in five seasons and under the tutelage of Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, creators of the show, will have eight episodes in its debut season. The description of the series continues as follows: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, the capital of the elves, through the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map.”

A new threat comes to Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The official synopsis says that the fiction takes place thousands of years before the Peter Jackson movies. They are legendary stories narrated in the appendices of The Lord of the ringsand in posthumous books such as The Silmarillion. As the race of elves is immortal, we will see some much younger movie characters, like Elrond and Galadriel. Scenes from the movies and characters named in them will also come out. On the list is the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, where Gandalf faced the Balrog, which will be shown in all its splendor unlike the abandoned ruins they showed in the movies.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the rings of power It has a wide and complete cast worthy of one of the most expensive series of this year. They complete it: Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Ian Blackburn, Sophia Nomvete, Guardian of Tyroe, Tom Budge y Charlie Vickersamong others. John D. Payne y Patrick McKay are the creators of the largest production of the Jeff Bezos platform.

September 2 debuts the rings of power on Prime Video and will have eight chapters in the first season while the cinema debut will be on August 31 in Colombia and Argentina, as well as other countries.

