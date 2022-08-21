The rise and fall of Alfaro Vive Carajo, the guerrilla that terrorized Ecuador in the 1980s with robberies, kidnappings and murders

The Alfaro Vive Carajo guerrilla was influenced by the April 19 Movement of Colombia (M-19) and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) of Nicaragua. (Photo taken from Rodrigo Aguilar Orejuela’s blog).

Alfaro Lives Fuck (AVC) was an Ecuadorian military, subversive and guerrilla organization that existed between 1983 and 1991. It was influenced by the April 19 Movement of Colombia (M-19) and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) of Nicaragua. It was originally formed in the 1970s, but did not see military activity until the early years of the following decade. In 1986 he joined the American Battalion, a defunct regional coordinator of guerrilla movements made up of the M-19, the Quintín Lame Armed Movement of Colombia and the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement of Peru.

Although it was made up of middle-class college students, AVC ideologically ascribed to Guevarism, Sandinism and the concepts that advocate radical social change in the living conditions of workers through armed struggle and violent revolution. Because of his experience in the Cuban revolution, the Che Guevara He assured that one should not wait for all the conditions for a revolution to take place, and that, on the contrary, a small focus of insurrection would initiate guerrilla warfare, the uprising of the masses and the overthrow of the government. This is what was called focus.

AVC first came to national attention in 1983 when it broke into a Guayaquil museum and stole two swords used during the Liberal Revolution.one of Pedro Jacinto Montero, self-proclaimed supreme chief of Guayaquil, and the other of former president Eloy Alfaro. Almost 30 years later, in 2012, Edgar Frías and Rosa Mireya Cárdenas, former AVC guerrillas, handed over the swords stolen from the Municipal Museum of Guayaquil to former President Rafael Correa for his ideological affinity.

Almost 30 years later, in 2012, Edgar Frías and Rosa Mireya Cárdenas, former AVC guerrillas, handed over the swords stolen from the Guayaquil Municipal Museum to former President Rafael Correa for their ideological affinity. (Photo: The Ec Republic).

The AVC leaders were inspired by the revolutionary events in Cuba, Libya, Congo and Nicaragua and imitated the insurgent actions of other organizations existing at the time such as the Colombian National Liberation Army or the Popular Liberation Army.

Between 1986 and 1987, AVC carried out a series of kidnappings, bank robberies, factory robberies and the intrusion of the British Embassy in Quito, as well as several radio stations to publish their manifestos. Also killed four policemen while recovering some of its members. A notable kidnapping was that of Nahim Isaiah Barquetgeneral manager of Filanbanco in September 1985, who died while being rescued by the Special Forces of the Ecuadorian Army. President Leon Febres-Lamb personally led the operation.

During the rescue operation, the leader of the guerrilla group, Arthur Jarrinin a shootout with the police in October 1986. The facts are still hidden under a veil of opacity. After Jarrín’s death, the subversive group disbanded.

In the book “Democracy and the military: crisis and arbitration: from Roldós to Palacio” of Alberto Molina Florespublished in 2005, summarizes the testimony of President Febres-Cordero on this matter: “I had to face the misfortune of terrorism, don’t forget that some Ecuadorians were kidnapped, some Ecuadorians died and that almost three hundred policemen were killed in the back. For them there were no human rights. When a guerrilla fell in the armed struggle between the forces of order and the guerrillas, the scandal was total, human rights had been violated, but when a police officer fell, nothing happened. But I had that difficult moment and I faced it with the constitution and the law in hand. It was a tough time, but the country was saved from that cancer ”.

The government of León Febres-Cordero persecuted the members of Alfaro Vive Carajo. (Photo taken from Rodrigo Aguilar Orejuela’s blog).

In 1989, during the presidency of the Social Democrat Rodrigo Borgia, the Ecuadorian government and AVC agreed to abandon the armed struggle and renounce violent practices to restore peace in Ecuador . In 1991, the guerrilla organization was transformed into a political party and in 2014 it was refounded as the Alfaro Vive Carajo Political Movement, of a Marxist-Leninist nature, created to support the government of Rafael Correa, along with the Communist Party of Ecuador. Rosa Mireya Cárdenas is the president of the party.

The balance of AVC activities between 1983 and 1988 was 22 guerrillas killed, including members of AVC and M-19, 14 police officers killed and more than 20 civilians wounded, in addition to the death of the banker Nahim Isaías Barquet.

The Marxist historian of Venezuelan origin Germán Carrera Damas, in his book “Bolivarianism-militarism, a replacement ideology”, published in 2017, assures that the AVC guerrilla responds to a principle of imitation of the actions of the M19 that in 1974 had already stolen the sword of Simón Bolívar. The M-19 also carried out an arms robbery in 1979, the seizure of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in 1980, the sinking of the ship El Karina, the hijacking of the Aeropesca plane and the kidnapping of Martha Nieves Ochoa in 1981, the Battle of Yarumales in 1984, and the Taking of the Palace of Justice in 1985 that left a balance of 101 deaths.

The combination of guerrillas, swords, warlords and symbols is the hallmark that has marked politics since the founding of the Bolivarian republics. The AVC phenomenon, abruptly extirpated, is part of a stamp developed regionally by a framework of circumstances with its own consequences. The theft of the Alfaro sword, which emulates the theft of Bolívar’s sword, and other Dantesque events, as well as the later uses of both weapons emblems, are milestones that show what inspires the ideologies that support the violent practices of before and now in the Andean region.

The balance of AVC activities between 1983 and 1988 was 22 guerrillas killed, including members of AVC and M-19, 14 police officers killed and more than 20 civilians wounded, in addition to the death of the banker Nahim Isaías Barquet. (Photo: Crisis Magazine).

Hugo Chávez used another Bolívar sword for different ceremonial acts in the National Pantheon of Venezuela, where the mortal remains of Bolívar rest. Carrera Damas calls this phenomenon of transposition as replacement ideology because in Colombia, Venezuela or Ecuador, young people need to venerate figures, even if they do not express themselves in ideas or purposes. For example, in Ecuador, says the historian “in the figure of Alfaro, the young Ecuadorian revolutionaries value attitudes and facts, and not ideas, since it does not seem possible to speak of an Alfaro ideology.”

KEEP READING:

Francisco Endara Daza, persecuted during the Correismo: “They sentenced me for applauding”

Ecuadorian children with a strange syndrome fight a battle for the only medicine that allows them to grow