The risky and millionaire contract that David Beckham signed to be ambassador of the Qatar World Cup 2022

There is just over a year before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, an edition that generates expectations not only because it is held in an unusual month (November), but also because it is the first to be held in an Islamic country.

At the same time, and due to the economic level that the country handles, it is also expected to be one of the most luxurious World Cup events In recent times, Qatari executives are aiming at this when hiring great figures to promote the event.

The latest to join the extensive list of former footballers ambassadors is David Beckham, as long as the two express requests that the former England national team player made to protect his image in a country known worldwide for having a clear violation of human rights.

In total, the current owner of MLS Inter Miami will receive 175 million euros for becoming the new face of the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the agreement does not end with the international tournament, but rather will run for the next 10 years, where it will also have to promote tourism and the culture of the country.

Aware of what his image represents worldwide, to stamp his signature, the former Real Madrid midfielder would have demanded two points that must be met during the World Cup.

First asked that rainbow flags be allowed to be displayed in all stadiums (which represent the LGBT community as a symbol of the pride of different sexual orientations and gender identities), as well as ensuring the safety of fans. It should be remembered that in Qatar it is still a crime to be homosexual.

Second, the 46-year-old businessman wants to get the presence of women in the World Cup venues is guaranteed.

If these demands are met and with the approval of his wife Victoria Beckham, who also constantly shows his support for the LGBT community, the former player will join a list already made up of other names such as those of Cafu, Ronald de Boer, Cahill, Eto’o and Xavi Hernández.

The decision to become the face of Qatar 2022, however, has already started to arouse some criticism in the environment. The famous UK human rights activist, Peter Tatchell, echoed the news and assured in dialogue with Daily Mail that, “It’s really disappointing” the fact that Beckham has accepted the deal

“I hope he thinks about it a second time because he made a big mistake”, he sentenced. On the other hand, through a statement, the Qatari government was very excited: “By hiring David, the hope is that more Westerners are encouraged to see its beautiful beaches, vast stretches of sand dunes and incredible skyscrapers.”

