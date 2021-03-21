The ritual that Facundo Campazzo tries before each game and that generates a crazy reaction from his teammates

Campazzo’s ritual: trying to make a dunk in the preview of Denver’s games

Facundo Campazzo was once again decisive for a new triumph of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. Thanks to the enormous defensive work of the Argentine base, whose best scene was a fundamental steal of the ball at the end of the last quarter that later generated a triple of Jamal Murray to tie the game and take it into overtime, the Colorado franchise edged out the Chicago Bulls for the 24th win of the season.

Beyond the duel that ended 131-124 for Denver, in the preview of the game there was a scene that has been repeated in each warm-up of the team led by Michael Malone. As the Nuggets squad begins shooting near the rim, Campazzo always tries to get a dunk.

And this time was not the exception. In a video posted by the newspaper’s journalist Mike Singer Denver Post, the 1.78-meter point guard kicked the ball against the parquet and jumped to score it, but fell short. Despite the final result, a large part of his teammates lent themselves to the ritual that the Argentine has and became the number 1 fans of the base: when the base of the Argentine national team was one step away from overturning it, they reacted in pure jumps for the attempt .

Campazzo and Porter Jr defend La Vine, the best player on the Chicago Bulls (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

In addition to having become a key player in the team’s rotation – yesterday he added almost 35 minutes on the court and played the entire last quarter and overtime -, Facu fell very well in the group and adapted without problems. And this is confirmed by the team’s own players and their coach in statements to the press. “Facu has the respect of everyone here in the dressing room. The team loves it”Coach Malone said last night after another pivotal performance by Campazzo.

For his part, Michael Porter Jr., one of the young figures of the Nuggets, was forceful in the message about the Cordovan. “Without Facu’s theft we would not have won today. I always say, He can shoot once or score two points, but his impact on the game goes beyond that. Facundo is a winner“Said the power forward wearing the number 1 jersey.

Campazzo starred in one of the two key plays for Denver’s comeback against the Bulls. When there were less than 30 seconds to go to the end of the game, and with the visiting team in front by three points (114-111), Facundo made a great action on defense: he stole the ball from Zach LaVine in the middle of the court and recovered the ball for the Nuggets. Immediately afterwards, Canadian Jamal Murray hit a triple on the buzzer that sent the game to the supplementary. Already in the extra five minutes, Denver showed his title candidate badge and took advantage of an opponent who is still in the middle of rebuilding.

Campazzo’s key steal from LaVine in the fourth quarter

The point guard added his fourth consecutive game with at least six assists and has just achieved his record for goal passes and steals in the NBA against Charlotte. In the game against the Hornets, he distributed 10 assists and became the first Argentine to achieve it in his rookie season, beating Manu Ginobili and a historic base of the Argentine national team: the previous maximum was nine from the hand of Prigioni (today coach assistant in Minnesota), while the four-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs dished out eight touchdown passes in a game between the San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2003.



