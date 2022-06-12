The rival of the boxer who died of a brain hemorrhage in the middle of the fight recounted the drama he suffers

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi’s reaction that forced the fight to stop

On Wednesday the death of the boxer Simiso Buthelezi was confirmed, who had been hospitalized in critical condition since last weekend, after his fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa for the lightweight title of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) of Africa. The images of that fight had gone viral in recent days. Now, who spoke for the first time was the boxer who won the match.

“I received strong criticism and insults on social media platforms when Simiso was hospitalized”, told the boxer in a statement to local portals. The athlete explained that since the death of his opponent was known, his profiles were plagued with threats and insults: “They have risen to another level.”

Completely shocked by the news and overwhelmed by the situation, Mntungwa issued a wake-up call: “I just can’t take it anymore. I have one thing left: I’m going to kill myself.”. The 27-year-old boxer explained that he never intended for the outcome of the fight to be this: “I did not kill Simiso”, said. “We may have been involved in a boxing match, but it was not a matter of life and death. All I wanted was to win the title, which might help change my life and my family’s.”

For his part, the coach of Mntungwa, Mmeli Mkhize, reported that he is seeking professional help for his friend but asked that they stop threatening him on social networks since that worsens the situation: “We won’t even be able to attend the funeral because we’re scared.”

Buthelezi, 24, He had gone through the 10-round fight very well against MntungwaHe was seen intact for most of the fight and was on his way to being the lightweight champion of African boxing. Until, in the final seconds, he charged forward and his opponent stumbled backward through the ropes. When you get out of that position, Buthelezi he began boxing with his back to his opponent. At that time, the referee Elroy Marshall He quickly called off the fight and called the doctors because he noticed that the fighter was not feeling well.

“We found out he bled on the brain and unfortunately his condition does not allow the doctors who are treating him to operate at this time due to the condition”, he had declared in dialogue with the newspaper The Sowetan the Dr. Buyi Mabaso-Dlaminiwho was in the front row during the fight.

The boxer he had been in total control of the fight to the point that he had not received strong blows to his head, so his behavior left everyone present dumbfounded. That sudden brain injury gave victory to Siphesihle Mntungwawho received the title of WBF All Africa when the fight was called off.

