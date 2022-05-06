“The rival subdued us”, “don’t be alarmed if we suffer” and “we continue to learn”: 7 phrases from Gallardo after River Plate’s draw against Fortaleza

River Plate suffered like few times, but brought a very important point from Brazil. El Millonario equaled 1-1 against Fortaleza and was very well profiled in their Copa Libertadores group. With two dates to go, Marcelo Gallardo’s team was one step away from qualifying for the round of 16. However, the performance of the Argentine team was not ideal, especially in the first half, where Franco Armani emerged as the great figure of the match.

And true to his custom, the Doll was very sincere in the conference of the press when acknowledging that the rival surpassed them, but he highlighted to his team that he was able to recover in time and ended up controlling him in the complement. “They came out with everything. Fortaleza put pressure on us and at some point submitted us. We also played against the weather in a blow-by-blow match. That was the first half, where we suffered a lot in a half-crazy game. In the second half, we adjusted more things and we didn’t suffer like in the first. The field was complicated for both teams, that affected the game, and it was difficult for us to change the air. The process was not so uneven, “ It was Gallardo’s first analysis.

This unit allowed River Plate to be one step away from qualifying. This was considered by the DT, who, when describing the game again, asked that the alarms not be turned on. “We are doing well in the group, with a good number of points, we have two home games and we did not lose as a visitor. We played two dynamic and intense away games and We suffer at times. And all that is football. Let some not be alarmed if we suffer, that’s because the rivals also play”.

And, about the game against Fortaleza, he added: “Yes, things have to be corrected, but sometimes you have to think that the rival deserves it for you to feel difficulty. We’re fine, we’re going to be better, these are games in which we bet on playing this way. In definition matches you have to know how to understand that what happened to us in the first half should not happen to us. We continue to learn as a team. But with a very clear idea, to go to the front beyond who we play against and where we play”.

Appealing to his absolute sincerity, Gallardo acknowledged: “We never had the intention that they rally us like in the first half, We didn’t feel comfortable because it doesn’t usually happen to us. But the first half ended 1-1, el Flaco (by Franco Armani) had a great night. What they threw at him he took out and it allowed us to go into the break tied and correct in the second half”.

Other phrases by Marcelo Gallardo:

Why he decided on Tomás Pochettino instead of Santiago Simón : “It is one more variant that we add to have an alternative. I decided to give him the confidence he had earned in Junín and let him feel it. It is an interesting variant that we have. They are different with Simon. Santiago we know what he gives us and with Pochettino we are looking for an alternative”.

His talk at halftime for the team to change the face : “We had to correct because in that position (Crispim’s) they generated a numerical superiority for us. We were with our advanced players and in each attack it was difficult for us to return, change the air and they took advantage of the spaces in the left sector. We corrected it, we occupied the half of the pitch with better coverage, we didn’t make it easy, and at the same time we were more grouped to defend better. From the recovery generate our attacks”.

The landscape of the injured : “The injuries we have suffered is a matter of time for them to recover. Some players, like Suárez, who came with a recovery from the operation and getting into rhythm, with his difficulties, because we have to evaluate him day by day, complicates us because he is a player of great quality that we are losing at the moment. He suffered a muscle injury because of what he’s been through lately.

