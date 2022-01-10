The River Plate squad met at the Monumental: massive tests to start the preseason

@RiverPlate

The River Plate squad led by Marcelo Gallardo was tested at the Monumental together with the coaching staff and collaborators to organize the preseason that the next week in San Martín de Los Andes. The players received the recommendation of the medical body and Gallardo to return a week before the trips and stay in a bubble to lower the chances of contagion of COVID-19 at the beginning of the preparation.

Those who test positive will be isolated all week in Buenos Aires, while those who test negative will be concentrated in a resort hotel in San Martín de Los Andes, from January 10 to 18, with triple shift training with a health corridor. In addition, after the work in the South, the idea is to free the players for a few days -in family bubbles- since there will be two friendlies at the Maldonado Campus in Uruguay, on January 25 and 28, against Barracas Central and Estudiantes. de la Plata.

The footballers who will start the preseason with special care because they come from injuries are Enzo Pérez, who had a dislocation in his elbow; Matías Suárez, who underwent knee surgery, and Nicolás de la Cruz, who suffered a thrombosis. There will also be a special focus on winger Fabrizio Angileri, who had two hamstring tears and his contract situation that could make him a free player in June this year remains unresolved.

The one who will be in the preseason is Julián Álvarez and both the leadership and the coaching staff are convinced that the forward is going to stay at the club at least one more transfer market. The representative of the Argentine soccer goal scorer, Fernando Hidalgo, confirmed that there were meetings in the last week although no club is in a position to pay the exit clause of 20 million dollars. “There were several rumors about reaching different European teams, I’m focused on River, we’ll see later. If there is an offer and a good opportunity to make the leap, the decision will be made, ”said Julián Álvarez in dialogue with the Caracol Radio program.

Julián Álvarez, the great star of River Plate, will continue to be part of the team (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

On the other hand, regarding the establishment of the campus, Gallardo hopes that this weekend the story of Fabricio Bustos will be defined, for whom River has an agreement with Independiente that includes Alex Vigo in part payment. In any case, both the player and his representative, Nazareno Marcollese, did not resolve contractual issues with Rojo related to the possibility of the player being released in June of this year.

In addition, the leadership of River is about to agree on the arrival of an archer Before the casualties of Germán Lux and Enrique Bologna, since in the squad -in addition to Franco Armani- there are Franco Petroli and the return of Ezequiel Centurión from Estudiantes de Caseros.

Of the new faces that are going to travel to the preseason they are the steering wheel Tomás Pochettino, who came on loan from Austín FC of the MLS, and the central defenders Emanuel Mammana (Free from Zenit of Russia) and Leandro González Pirez. The latter comes from a great season at Inter Miami, the medical check-up was carried out this morning, while Mammana – who had a year with injuries that prevented him from playing often – already had the check-up this morning before the swabs.

The other confirmed return and reinforcement is Juan Fernando Quintero, although there is still no precise date of when he will join the squad. The offensive midfielder is in Colombia and was summoned for an international friendly by his country’s team (against Honduras, on January 16, in Fort Lauderdale, United States). His departure from Shenzhen has already been agreed, but Quintero has two years left on his contract at the Chinese club and the new investors did not decide whether to loan him, release him or sell the federative rights.

As for the rest of the casualties, Tomás Galván went on loan to Defense and Justice and it remains to be known the future of the forwards Agustín Fontana -with chances of joining the Halcón de Varela- and Federico Girotti, who could go to play in Spain .

With information from Télam.