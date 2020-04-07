The Rock Explains Why Disney Pushed Jungle Cruise Back An Entire Year

Whereas issues could have modified within the three years since he stated that, it is fairly seemingly that, with the parks closed down now and no work being finished inside them, no matter was deliberate for the points of interest can be on maintain. The film might, no less than in principle, open every time it needs as soon as theaters are open, however theme park points of interest take extra time to prepare than that. And leaping into an attraction renovation and attempting to get it finished in a sure window to hit a film launch date is not Disney’s fashion. These items often take their time, and so it appears seemingly that by pushing issues off by nearly precisely a yr, the agenda stays basically intact, solely the yr has modified.