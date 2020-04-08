The Rock Films: Will Dwayne Johnson Have Any New Projects In 2020?

So Will We Get Any New Projects From The Rock In 2020?

At this level, even Ballers has ended its run on HBO, so we received’t actually even be getting Dwayne Johnson on that entrance both. It’s not the tip of the world if we now have to attend a couple of months for The Rock to be again within the highlight, however it’s definitely odd to consider there possibly being a 12 months with out a new film from the actor. Nonetheless, there’s a slim probability Purple Discover might come collectively in time as its launch date is at the moment simply listed as “undetermined.”