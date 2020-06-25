The Rock’s Shares Advice For Dads On Father’s Day After His Own Dad Passed

View this submit on Instagram

This outdated video I posted final 12 months in 2019 a couple of particular cellphone name I had with my dad has a surreal sense of catharsis to it. Just a few weeks after I posted this, my dad discovered his dream residence. three months later he moved in. eight months later he handed away. Died instantly and I by no means received a shot to say goodbye. An actual kick within the intestine however I do know I’m not alone, as a result of it’s what all of us signed up for on this unpredictable cycle of life. This outdated submit simply reminded much more to be as grateful and appreciative as I might be with those I like. Be current and squeeze each little bit of juice out of life that we are able to, as a result of we by no means know when our journey involves an finish. Reside full, my buddies. #fathersday