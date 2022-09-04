The roguelike Vampire Survivors is updated with new spells and a character as mysterious as comic

The title, which has been in Early Access on Steam for several weeks, is preparing for its full release.

Rarely do we attend the birth of a freak in the world of video games, but everything indicates that Vampire Survivors will quickly enter this select group of titles. Its light-hearted roguelike action, which is available in Early Access via Steam, it has been receiving multiple updates that broaden the gaming experience ahead of full release.

The update introduces the symbol ‘?’ as playable characterOn the one hand, from the developer studio they celebrate the introduction of new habilities, as well as the ability to use old-fashioned cheats to unlock items and characters. To accompany this novelty, the creators also take advantage of the release of the patch to introduce a mode of quick game that starts the game with a random fighter.

However, the most notable addition to the update falls on the new character: the symbol ‘?‘. Taking into account that the gaming community usually associates the question mark with the possibility of choosing a fighter at random, the developers have decided to make a little joke and place ? on a map infested with creatures and monsters.

With this unusual addition, the creators of the game can continue to enjoy unexpected success. At 3DJuegos we have described Vampire Survivors as a delivery that costs less than a gin and tonic, is more addictive than nicotine and is much healthier, since its roguelike proposal has managed to fascinate a good handful of players. This is demonstrated by the list of the 10 most played games on Steam Deck during the month of August, where Vampire Survivors is presented as the undisputed leader of the ranking.

