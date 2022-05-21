The Roland Garros draw was raffled: when Djokovic and Nadal could cross

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in the 2021 edition (Reuters)

The draw for Roland Garros, held this Thursday in Paris, had no mercy on the great favorites for the title: the world number 1, Novak Djokovicand the Spanish Rafael Nadal and Carlos alcaraz they were on the same side of the draw for the tournament that begins on Sunday.

This means that the Serb, current champion of the tournament, could face the Spaniard, 13-time winner in Paris, in the quarterfinals and the winner of this duel would play in an eventual semifinal against the 19-year-old, the new phenomenon of world tennis. .

“I am very motivated to play my best tennis”declared Djokovic, winner of the Masters 1000 in Rome last Sunday and present in the draw this Thursday. “In Paris I always play very hard. Last year, it was the toughest ‘big’ tournament and I won”, he added referring to the result of the draw. In the 2021 edition, Nole He came from two sets down against Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 and then in the final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift his second Musketeers Cup, in addition to having to eliminate Nadal, king of the clay, in the semifinals. “Musetti, Rafa, Tsitsipas… each match lasted at least three hours, with a lot of sets. It was exhausting, but I loved the result,” he recalled.

In case of another victory in 2022, Djokovic would equal Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slamswho scored the first big of the season in Australia, where the Serbian could not play after being expelled by the authorities for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

Djokovic, 35, will debut in the tournament against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, while Nadal, who will turn 36 during the event, will do so against Australian Jordan Thompson. For his part, Alcaraz, the fittest player in the first part of the year, with titles in the Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid and victory in the Barcelona tournament, will debut against a player from qualification, with a possible confrontation before the german Alexander Zverev (number 3 in the ranking) in a hypothetical quarterfinal match.

On the other side of the table, the number 2 in the world, the Russian Daniil Medvedevwho has just reappeared after having a hernia operation, could see their faces with Tsitsipas in semifinals. In the quarterfinals, the current finalist would face the Norwegian Casper Ruudwhile the Russian would do it with his compatriot Andrey Rublev.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

The strange disease that Novak Djokovic suffers from and put the world of tennis on alert

Rafael Nadal’s anger with journalists before a new comparison with Carlos Alcaraz